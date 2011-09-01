Nikkei rises above 9,000 on U.S. easing expectations

* China PMI data lifts US futures, providing support

* Sony climbs despite bad reviews for tablet computers

* Steelmakers up on report of lower materials costs

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to clear 9,000 for the first time in two weeks, helped by expectations of more easing from the Federal Reserve and by Chinese data but further gains are likely to be limited ahead of U.S. data this week.

Chinese manufacturing data released in the morning came in mostly line with expectations, lifting U.S. stock futures and pushing the Nikkei to its sixth straight day of gains.

"The China PMI data gave some immediate relief to the market, but the U.S. data, particularly the employment numbers, are still to come," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior equity strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. nonfarm payroll data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. These will provide clues as to the strength of the U.S. economy and the likelihood of more Fed steps.

The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 9,063.03. The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 778.90.

The Nikkei lost 8.9 percent last month as equities markets worldwide were battered in August by the U.S. credit ceiling saga, worries that the United States was slipping back into recession and the euro zone debt crisis.

Some market participants said that given the extent of those losses, September was bound to be a better month.

"There is still a 'reality check' that stocks were oversold in August and we're seeing some rebalancing. At least we are unlikely to see the kind of hedge fund redemptions we saw in August," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Others also said that recent strength in U.S. stock markets indicates that investor risk appetite was on the mend.

"The fact that the Dow has gained for four straight days is a big change," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analysts at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.

Kinouchi said risk appetite would likely continue to rise, noting that in the year after the 2008 collapse of Bear Stearns there were four occasions when the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained for four or more consecutive days and each time, risk appetite had risen.

Sony Corp rose 1.9 percent to 1,697 yen, after dropping 1.8 percent on Wednesday following a brokerage downgrade. The rise came despite bad reviews for its newly launched tablet computers as investors bought on dips, helped by positive sentiment in the overall market.

Sony shed 12 percent over the past month, underperforming the Nikkei.

Steelmakers' shares also outperformed after the Nikkei business daily said the yen's rise and lower resource prices will likely lessen their raw materials costs.

Nippon Steel Corp rose 2.6 percent to 235 yen, JFE Holdings was up 3.0 percent at 1,820 yen, Sumitomo Metal Industries gained 3.8 percent to 166 yen and Kobe Steel added 3.5 percent to 147 yen.

Yamada Denki gained 2.5 percent to 5,730 yen after Mizuho Securities raised the discount electronics store operator's rating to "outperform" from "neutral", saying the recovery trend in its earnings will likely continue after the business year ending next March. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)