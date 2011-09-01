版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 14:09 BJT

Nikkei rises above 9,000 on U.S. easing expectations

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to clear 9,000 for the first time in two weeks, helped by expectations of more easing from the Federal Reserve and by Chinese data but further gains are likely to be limited ahead of U.S. data this week.

The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 9,060.80. The broader Topix index gained 1.0 percent to 778.28.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐