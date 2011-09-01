Nikkei rises above 9,000 on U.S. easing expectations

* China PMI data lifts US futures, providing support
* Sony climbs despite bad reviews for tablet computers
* Steelmakers up on report of lower materials costs
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Thursday to clear 9,000 for the first time in two weeks, helped
by expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve and
Chinese data, but further gains are seen limited ahead of U.S.
economic figures.
Chinese manufacturing data released in the morning was
mostly in line with expectations, lifting U.S. stock futures and
pushing the Nikkei to its sixth straight day of gains.
Analysts said although buying may slow in the coming days as
investors want to see important U.S. economic indicators, there
are signs that risk appetite is returning, such as recent
strength in U.S. stock markets.
"The fact that the Dow has gained for four straight days is
a big change," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.
Kinouchi said risk appetite would likely continue to rise,
noting that in the year after the onset of the global financial
crisis in 2008 there were four occasions when the Dow Jones
Industrial Average had gained for four or more
consecutive days, and each time risk appetite had risen.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 9,060.80
on the first trading day in September after it shed 8.9 percent
last month, when equities markets worldwide were battered by the
U.S. credit ceiling saga, worries that the United States was
slipping back into recession and the euro-zone debt crisis.
The broader Topix index gained 1.0 percent to
778.28.
Some market participants also said that given the extent of
those losses, September was bound to be a better month.
"There is still a 'reality check' that stocks were oversold
in August and we're seeing some rebalancing. At least we are
unlikely to see the kind of hedge fund redemptions we saw in
August," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.
U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply
Management and U.S. nonfarm payroll data will be released on
Thursday and Friday, respectively. These will provide clues to
the strength of the U.S. economy and the likelihood of more
steps by the Federal Reserve.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, at an annual conference in
Wyoming last week, said the U.S. central bank's scheduled
meeting in September would run for two days instead of the
planned one to mull options for additional monetary stimulus.
Sony Corp rose 2.0 percent to 1,698 yen, after
dropping 1.8 percent on Wednesday following a brokerage
downgrade. The rise came despite bad reviews for its newly
launched tablet computers with investors buying on dips, helped
by positive sentiment in the overall market.
Sony has shed 13 percent over the past month,
underperforming the Nikkei.
Trading volume in shares of Toyota Motor Corp
surged to the highest level since the days after the March 11
earthquake, after domestic media cited Chinese authorities
saying an unspecified number of deaths there in the first half
were related to problems with Toyota's passenger and sport
utility vehicles.
Toyota ended 0.7 percent higher at 2,754, lagging its
rivals, having fallen to a year low of 2,683 yen in the morning.
It was the most heavily traded issue by turnover, with 68
billion yen ($889 million) worth of its shares changing hands.
Nissan Motor Co rose 2.6 percent to 715 yen and
Honda Motor gained 3.4 percent to 2,557 yen.
Steelmakers' shares also outperformed after the Nikkei
business daily said the yen's rise and lower resource prices
will likely lessen their raw materials costs.
Nippon Steel Corp rose 3.1 percent to 236 yen, JFE
Holdings was up 2.8 percent at 1,816 yen, Sumitomo
Metal Industries gained 2.5 percent to 164 yen and Kobe
Steel added 2.8 percent to 146 yen.
Yamada Denki gained 1.6 percent to 5,680 yen after
Mizuho Securities raised the discount electronics store
operator's rating to "outperform" from "neutral", saying the
recovery trend in its earnings will likely continue after the
business year ending next March.
Volume was thin, with 1.7 billion shares changing hands on
the Tokyo exchange's main board, compared with last week's
average daily volume of 2.04 billion shares. Advancing shares
outnumbered decliners by 1,015 to 504.
($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael
Watson)