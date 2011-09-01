Nikkei set to slip ahead of US jobs report

| TOKYO, Sept 2
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei stock average is
set to edge down on Friday with profit-taking expected to emerge
after the index gained for six straight days and after U.S.
indexes slipped on caution ahead of a key U.S. labour report.
Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent on Thursday on
wariness ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report which is expected
to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession
and which may provide clues on the likelihood of any further
easing steps from the Federal Reserve.
"The Nikkei closed above 9,000 for the first time in two
weeks yesterday, so that should provide support, but there might
be some selling ahead of the weekend and to take profits after
six sessions of gains," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer
at Tachibana Securities.
A decline in the employment component of the Institute for
Supply Management's factory activity index also heightened
worries that August jobs growth will be weaker than feared.
ISM's factory activity index came in only just above the level
that indicates growth.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,995, down 65
points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,060.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 9,060.80
on Thursday. The broader Topix index gained 1.0 percent
to 778.28.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,900
and 9,050 on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1204.42 -1.19% -14.470
USD/JPY 76.87 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1319 -- -0.102
SPOT GOLD 1824.69 0.01% 0.140
US CRUDE CLc1 88.73 -0.22% -0.200
DOW JONES 11493.57 -1.03% -119.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Toshiba Corp
Toshiba Corp will unveil a new tablet computer at a European
trade show and release it as early as next month, business daily
Nikkei reported.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on
Thursday it and Taiwanese engineering firm CTCI Corp
have jointly won a full turnkey contract for three coal-fired
power generating units with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts
from Taiwan Power Co .
- KDDI
Tokyo Electric Power may sell about 200 billion
yen's ($2.6 billion) worth of shares in KDDI back to
the telecommunications company to help pay compensation to
victims of its Fukushima nuclear crisis, Jiji news agency
reported without citing sources. A spokesman for Tepco said
there were no plans to sell the stock back to KDDI.
- Gree
Mobile social gaming platform Gree said on Thursday that it
will establish subsidiaries in five countries including Korea,
Singapore, U.K., Netherlands, and Brazil to help with
development and support for local game developers.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)