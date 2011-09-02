Nikkei slips back below 9,000 ahead of US jobs data

| TOKYO, Sept 2
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
on Friday, slipping back below the psychologically key 9,000
level as profit-taking emerged after six straight days of gains
and following a drop in U.S. shares ahead of a key jobs report.
"Global economic worries are the main focus and volume has
been relatively low recently. At times like this, both buying
and selling can be risky, so this is keeping stocks trapped in
their recent ranges," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei, which closed above 9,000 for the first time in
two weeks on Thursday, was down 0.8 percent at 8,989.20. The
broader Topix index fell 0.7 percent to 772.50.
Volume was thin, with 556 million shares changing hands so
far on the Tokyo exchange's main board, on track to fall short
of last week's average daily volume of 2.04 billion shares.
Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent on Thursday on
wariness ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected
to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession
and which may provide clues on the likelihood of any further
easing steps from the Federal Reserve.
A decline in the employment component of the Institute for
Supply Management's factory activity index, announced in the
U.S. on Thursday, added to worries that August jobs growth will
be weaker than feared.
Japanese markets showed a muted reaction to media reports on
Friday that Jun Azumi, a former parliamentary affairs chief for
the ruling Democratic Party, will become Japan's new finance
minister.
"Since the former finance minister has become the prime
minister, the situation will remain stable and secure and the
same basic policies will continue," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities, before Azumi's
appointment was reported.
KDDI climbed 2.1 percent to 585,000 yen after a
ratings upgrade by Deutsche Securities and a Jiji news report
that Tokyo Electric Power may sell about 200 billion
yen ($2.6 billion) worth of shares in KDDI back to the
telecommunications company.
Toyota Motor was down 1.3 percent at 2,719 yen and
Honda Motor shed 2 percent to 2,507 yen in active trade
after data showing their U.S. sales dropped in August. Toyota's
U.S. sales fell 13 percent last month and Honda's tumbled 24
percent.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Nathan
Layne)