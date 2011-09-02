Nikkei slips back below 9,000 before US jobs data

* Obama's jobs proposals may set tone next week
* Investors awaiting cues on whether Fed will ease
* Muted reaction to relatively unknown new Japan finmin
By Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell
on Friday, slipping back below the 9,000 level as profit-taking
emerged after six straight days of gains and ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report, while machinery stocks lost ground after weak
capital spending data.
After sliding almost 9 percent in August, the Nikkei has
managed to stage a 4.9 percent climb in the last six sessions
but for now, uncertainty about the strength of the global
economy is capping the upside.
A decline in the employment component of the
Institute for Supply Management's factory activity index on
Thursday has heightened worries that U.S. nonfarm payroll data
due later on Friday will be worse than some had initially
believed.
"Global economic worries are the main focus and volume has
been relatively low recently. At times like this, both buying
and selling can be risky, so this is keeping stocks trapped in
their recent ranges," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The jobs report is the only major employment indicator
before the Fed's specially lengthened two-day policy meeting
from Sept. 20, at which many market participants expect the Fed
to decide on additional easing steps. Unemployment is a key
determinant in whether the Fed takes additional action to
support the economy.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls
to have risen by 75,000 in August and unemployment to stay at
9.1 percent. The report is due out at 1230 GMT.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,950.74 after
closing above 9,000 on Thursday for the first time in two weeks.
For the week, it rose 1.7 percent.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.1
percent to 769.78.
Analysts said that for next week, U.S. President
Barack Obama's new jobs proposals, due on Sept. 8 will likely
set the tone for equities markets with some adding that battered
Japanese exporters could refind favour if the proposals were
well received.
Machinery makers tumbled after data
showed domestic firms unexpectedly cut their capital spending by
7.8 percent in April-June from a year earlier, compared with an
average economists' forecast for a 1.2 percent rise, hurt by a
strong yen and slowing global demand.
Machine tool maker THK Co tumbled 6.0 percent to
1,457 yen, peer Okuma Corp shed 5.9 percent to 554 yen
and industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 3.1 percent to
12,570 yen.
Automakers were weaker after data showed their U.S. sales
dropped in August. Toyota Motor fell 1.6 percent to
2,711 yen after its U.S. sales fell 13 percent last month and
Honda fell 2.0 percent to 2,507 yen after its sales tumbled 24
percent.
Sony Corp dropped 4.3 percent to 1,625 yen. The
Nikkei business daily reported Friday that the yen's strength
against the euro is pushing down operating profits of
electronics manufacturers, including Sony.
Department stores were weaker, with Isetan Mitsukoshi
Holdings dropping 3.8 percent to 762 yen after JPMorgan
started coverage of the stock at "underweight", citing poor
profitability. Takashimaya Co shed 2.3 percent to 522
yen after its August sales fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier,
the first drop since May.
Volume was thin, with 1.7 billion shares changing hands on
the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, lower than last week's
average of 2.04 billion yen. Declining shares outnumbered
advancing shares by 1,049 to 441.
Japanese markets showed a muted reaction to news on Friday
that Jun Azumi, a relatively unknown former parliamentary
affairs chief for the ruling Democratic Party, was named Japan's
new finance minister.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)