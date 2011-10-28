Nikkei ends at 2-mth high, some results beat expectations

TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose more than 1 percent to end at a two-month closing high above 9,000, extending gains scored the previous day on the European debt deal with some stocks rising after revisions to profit outlooks were not as bad as feared.

The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 9,050.47, while the broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 771.43. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)