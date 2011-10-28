Nikkei ends at 2-mth high, some results beat expectations

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose more than 1 percent to end at a two-month closing high above 9,000, extending gains scored the previous day on the European debt deal with some stocks rising after revisions to profit outlooks were not as bad as feared.
The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 9,050.47, while the broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 771.43. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.