版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五 14:08 BJT

Nikkei ends at 2-mth high, some results beat expectations

 TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose more
than 1 percent to end at a two-month closing high above 9,000,
extending gains scored the previous day on the European debt
deal with some stocks rising after revisions to profit outlooks
were not as bad as feared.	
 The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 9,050.47, while
the broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 771.43.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐