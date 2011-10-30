版本:
Nikkei on track for monthly gain but rise seen limited

 TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei stock average is set to
rise on Monday and is on track for a monthly gain in October,
though the yen's persistent strength and worries about Japanese
companies earnings are likely to keep any advance in check.	
 The dollar edged to a fresh record low against the yen
 early in Asia on Monday, briefly falling as low as 75.31
yen. 	
 U.S. stocks are poised to post a winning month which helps
market sentiment here but strategists say Japan is suffering
from two problems of its own: a strong currency, and floods in
Thailand that have disrupted output of some manufacturers.	
 "The Nikkei ended at a two-month closing high on Friday, so
it's difficult for the market to push it up too far, but it's
unlikely that there will be a sell off, either," said Yumi
Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.	
 Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade
between 9,000 and 9,150.    	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,060, up 10 points from
their Osaka close of 9,050 JNIc1. 	
 Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed
that brokers were set to buy a net 2.6 million shares. Buy
orders came to 16.1 million and sell orders totalled 13.5
million. 	
 The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent on Friday to 9,050.47,
gaining 4.2 percent for the week. The broader Topix index
 added 1.1 percent to 771.43, rising 3.7 percent over the
week.	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2314 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1285.09      0.04%     0.500	
USD/JPY                   75.75        0.03%     0.020	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.3239          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1742.65      0.18%     3.210	
US CRUDE            CLc1       93.38        0.06%     0.060	
DOW JONES                 12231.11     0.18%     22.56	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	

 	
> Wall St, finishing flat, posts 4 weeks of gains        
> Dollar touches new low on yen, euro holds firm       
> Bond prices up as higher yields attract buyers        
> Gold eases but posts biggest weekly rise since 2009   	
	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 - Sony 	
 Sony Corp, struggling with a loss-making television
business, is considering dissolving its LCD joint venture with
South Korea's Samsung Electronics in a bid to cut
costs, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
 	

 - Olympus 	
 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has called for
clarification about a string of controversial payments made by
Olympus Corp, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
 	
 - Honda 	
 Honda Motor Co is likely to be forced to keep its Thai
factory shut for about six months due to severe flooding, a move
seen affecting 3 percent of its annual global car output, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday. 	
 - Panasonic 	
 Electronics maker Panasonic Corp is set to post a group net
loss of 300 billion yen ($3.95 billion) in the year to March
2012, hurt by a global slowdown and the yen's strength, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday. 	
 - Shipping companies	
 The economic slowdown in the U.S. and Europe is prompting
marine shipping companies to reducing containership runs,
Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Monday. Nippon Yusen KK
 is suspending two North American routes, and rivals
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. is also planning to cut some
European and North American routes. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.
 will reduce capacity on European routes. 	
 - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 	
 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said on Friday its net
profit for the April-September first-half is likely nearly
double its previous forecast thanks to reduced credit costs.
 	
 - Tokyo Electron 	
 Tokyo Electron Ltd, the world's second-biggest chip gear
maker, posted a 43 percent fall in quarterly operating profit
amid a sectorwide slump, but it lifted its full-year outlook
closer to market expectations on cost cuts. 	
 - Daiwa Securities 	
 Daiwa Securities Group, Japan's second-biggest brokerage,
posted its third straight quarterly loss amid a slump in
domestic stocks and said it would cut more than 300 overseas
jobs as it braces for tough conditions ahead. 	
	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

