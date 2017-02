TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei stock average reversed early losses after Japanese financial authorities intervened to quell a persistently strong yen that has cut deeply into many manufacturers' earnings.

The Bank of Japan bought dollars for yen in foreign exchange markets, a trader said.

The Nikkei rose more than 1 percent, and was last up 0.8 percent at 9,120.65. The broader Topix index added 0.7 percent to 776.81. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)