Nikkei rises after Japan acts to quell yen strength

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei average reversed early losses on Monday after Japanese authorities intervened to curb persistent yen strength that has cut deeply into many manufacturers' earnings, but was off its highs as some investors locked in gains.

Big manufacturers Honda Motor Co , Toshiba Corp and Panasonic Corp , which report earnings later on Monday, were all down by the midday break.

The three are among companies who have faced headwinds from yen appreciation, as well as recent flooding in Thailand which has disrupted production at facilities there.

The Bank of Japan intervened in foreign exchange markets, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday, to counter speculators driving up the yen as the currency's strength threatens to derail the economy's recovery from the March earthquake.

The Nikkei rose as much as 1.1 percent to a three-month intraday higher after the dollar spiked higher against the yen, and some investors used the opportunity to take profits.

"The intervention definitely had a major short-term effect and sharply drove up both the dollar and the Nikkei, but some investors are unsure of the outlook on whether the Nikkei's gains will be sustained, and decided to sell into the rise," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 9,096.27 at the midday trading break, on track for a monthly gain of over 4 percent. The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 775.08.

The Nikkei rose as high as 9,152.39, its highest intraday level since Aug. 8, soon after the intervention began.

Manufacturers whose shares have suffered from concerns about the strong yen's impact on earnings were off session lows hit before the intervention.

Panasonic fell 0.7 percent to 820 yen, after the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday that the electronics maker is set to post a group net loss of 300 billion yen ($3.96 billion) in the year to March 2012, hurt by a global slowdown and the yen's strength.

Honda shed 0.8 percent to 2,478 yen, underperforming rival carmakers, after a weekend report that Honda will likely have to keep its Thai factory shut for about six months due to severe flooding. The move is seen affecting 3 percent of its annual global car output, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.

Toyota Motor Corp was up 2.2 percent while Nissan Motor Co was 2.4 percent higher.

Toshiba was down 1.1 percent at 359 yen. The electronics maker has seen its core flash memory operations suffer from lopsided currency exchange rates and its operating profit for the April-September period is believed to have tumbled 24 percent on the year to around 80 billion yen, Nikkei reported. ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)