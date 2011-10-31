Nikkei edges down, intervention-related gains unravel

* Benchmark rose over 1 pct as Japan acted to quell yen
strength
* Nikkei still on track for monthly gain
* Toshiba, Honda, Panasonic fall ahead of earnings
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei average edged lower,
giving up sharp morning gains made after Japanese authorities
intervened to curb persistent yen strength as investors locked
in profits on concerns the yen won't stay down for long.
Big manufacturers Honda Motor Co , Toshiba Corp
and Panasonic Corp all skidded ahead of their
earnings reports later on Monday.
The three are among companies who have faced headwinds from
yen appreciation, which has cut deeply into many manufacturers'
earnings, as well as recent flooding in Thailand which has
disrupted production at facilities there.
The Bank of Japan intervened in foreign exchange markets to
counter speculators driving up the yen as the currency's
strength threatens to derail the economy's recovery from the
March earthquake, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said.
The Nikkei rose as much as 1.1 percent to a
three-month intraday high after the dollar spiked higher against
the yen, and some investors used the opportunity to take
profits.
"The intervention definitely had a major short-term effect
and sharply drove up both the dollar and the Nikkei," said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 9,025.98 but on track for
a monthly gain of nearly 4 percent. The broader Topix index
slipped 0.3 percent to 768.85.
The Nikkei rose as high as 9,152.39, its highest intraday
level since Aug. 8, soon after the intervention began.
Resistance lies around 9,400 yen, the bottom of Nikkei's
trading range in June, said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"The Tokyo market has a few obstacles now and the yen is one
of them. Then there's question about corporate governance as
we've seen in Olympus case. There's also skepticism over whether
the euro zone's bailout package is enough," Kinouchi said.
He and others said it remained uncertain if intervention
would succeed in turning around the yen's rising trend.
"I'd say today's intervention took out about one-sixth of
the gloom in the market," Kinouchi added.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp was down 0.1 percent at
1,216 yen, taking a breather from recent volatile price moves
but remained the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.
Manufacturers whose shares have suffered from concerns about
the strong yen's impact on earnings came off session lows hit
before the intervention, though momentum faded.
Panasonic fell 1 percent to 818 yen, after the Nikkei
business daily reported on Sunday that the electronics maker is
set to post a net loss of 300 billion yen ($3.96 billion) in the
year to March 2012, hurt by the slowdown in the global economy
and the yen's strength.
Honda shed 2.1 percent to 2,446 yen, underperforming rival
car makers, after a weekend report that Honda will likely have
to keep its Thai factory shut for about six months due to severe
flooding. The move is seen affecting 3 percent of its annual
global car output, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.
Toyota Motor Corp was up 1.6 percent while Nissan
Motor Co was 2.1 percent higher.
Toshiba was down 1.9 percent at 356 yen. The electronics
maker has seen its core flash memory operations suffer from
lopsided currency exchange rates and its operating profit for
the April-September period is believed to have tumbled 24
percent on the year to around 80 billion yen, Nikkei reported.
Volume was moderate, with 1.28 billion shares changing hands
on the main board, on track to fall short of Friday's volume of
2.16 billion shares.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)