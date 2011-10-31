Nikkei drops as intervention-related gains unravel

* Benchmark had risen over 1 pct after Japan acted to quell
yen strength
* Strategists await U.S. FOMC meeting for yen directional
clues
* Nikkei still posts monthly gain of 3.3 percent
* Toshiba, Honda, Panasonic end sharply lower ahead of
earnings
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei stock average ended
lower on Monday, giving up sharp intraday gains made after
Japanese authorities intervened to curb persistent yen strength,
as investors locked in profits on concerns the yen won't stay
down for long.
Big manufacturers Honda Motor Co , Toshiba Corp
and Panasonic Corp all tumbled ahead of their
earnings reports due after the close on Monday.
The three are among companies who have faced headwinds from
yen appreciation, which has cut deeply into many manufacturers'
earnings, as well as recent flooding in Thailand, which has
disrupted production at facilities there.
Tokyo intervened in foreign exchange markets to counter
speculators driving up the yen as the currency's strength
threatens to derail the economy's recovery from the March
earthquake, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said.
The Nikkei rose as much as 1.1 percent to a
three-month intraday high after the dollar spiked against the
yen, and some investors used the opportunity to take profits.
"The intervention definitely had a major short-term effect
and sharply drove up both the dollar and the Nikkei," said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
But strategists said they feared the yen would come under
renewed upward pressure again this week if the U.S. Federal Open
Market Committee discusses easing at its meeting on Tuesday.
"Any hints from the FOMC that QE3 is being considered would
weigh on the dollar, and give the yen a lift," said Takashi
Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan
Securities Co.
The Nikkei ended down 0.7 percent at 8,988.39, but
still logged a monthly gain of 3.3 percent. The broader Topix
index dropped 1 percent to 764.06.
The Nikkei rose as high as 9,152.39, its highest intraday
level since Aug. 8, soon after the intervention began in the
morning session.
OBSTACLES
Resistance lies around 9,400 yen, the bottom of the Nikkei's
trading range in June, said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities, though it was unclear if the
benchmark would test this level soon.
"The Tokyo market has a few obstacles now and the yen is one
of them. Then there's the question about corporate governance as
we've seen in the case of Olympus. There's also scepticism over
whether the euro zone's bailout package is enough," Kinouchi
said.
He and others said it remained uncertain if intervention
would succeed in turning around the yen's rising trend.
"I'd say today's intervention took out about one-sixth of
the gloom in the market," Kinouchi added.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp finished down 0.6 percent
at 1,210 yen, taking a breather from recent volatile price
moves. It was the second-heaviest traded issue by turnover after
Toyota Motor Corp .
Manufacturers whose shares have suffered from concerns about
the strong yen's impact on earnings came off session lows hit
before the intervention, though momentum faded.
Panasonic fell 2.1 percent to 809 yen and Toshiba lost 3.9
percent to 349 yen.
Honda shed 3.7 percent to 2,406 yen, underperforming rival
carmakers. Toyota added 0.5 percent while Nissan Motor Co
advanced 1.7 percent.
Volume was moderate, with 1.78 billion shares changing hands
on the main board, below Friday's volume of 2.16 billion shares.
Decliners topped advancers 956 to 560.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)