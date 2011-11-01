Nikkei tracks Wall St shares lower, yen in focus

TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks tumbled on the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings and fresh worries about Europe after the Greek Prime Minister called an unexpected referendum on aid to his country.

The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,923.58, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 758.95, with market players looking to whether the yen will resume rising after Japan's intervention on Monday.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)