2011年 11月 1日 星期二 08:23 BJT

Nikkei tracks Wall St shares lower, yen in focus

 TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks tumbled on the failure of
trading firm MF Global Holdings and fresh worries about
Europe after the Greek Prime Minister called an unexpected
referendum on aid to his country.	
 The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,923.58,
while the broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to
758.95, with market players looking to whether the yen will
resume rising after Japan's intervention on Monday. 	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)

