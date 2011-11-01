Nikkei tracks Wall St shares lower, yen in focus

MOVES-JPMorgan hires three senior bankers to corporate client banking unit
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks tumbled on the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings and fresh worries about Europe after the Greek Prime Minister called an unexpected referendum on aid to his country.
The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent to 8,923.58, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 758.95, with market players looking to whether the yen will resume rising after Japan's intervention on Monday.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO