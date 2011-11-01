Nikkei slips on global jitters, Panasonic tumbles

* MF Global failure, fresh worries about Europe sour mood

* Panasonic slides after reporting biggest loss in a decade

* Players worry yen could rise back near record high

* Weak Chinese PMI adds to gloom, hurt shippers

* 'Shooting Star' candlestick pattern may signal trend change

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after the failure of U.S. trading firm MF Global Holdings and fresh worries about Europe raised concerns over the global economic outlook, prompting profit-taking in exporters and recent gainers.

Panasonic slid almost 5 percent after the electronics maker on Monday forecast a full-year net loss of 420 billion yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade, as it cut unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned.

Market players were also keeping close watch on the yen amid scepticism that Japanese intervention to weaken the currency the previous day would have any lasting effect.

"The exchange rate is still a headache. The last time they intervened in August, the dollar surrendered all its gains in just three days so people are cautious about the impact of intervention," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage firm.

The Nikkei average was down 0.8 percent at 8,920.86 at the midday break, slipping further from Monday' three-month intraday high of 9,152.39, hit just after Tokyo stepped into the currency market.

The broader Topix index dropped 0.4 percent to 760.78.

Market players said the Nikkei will remain in an uptrend from a low hit in early October as long as it stays above major support at its 25-day moving average, at 8,728 on Tuesday.

However, the Nikkei on Monday marked a "shooting star" candle pattern, which some chartists think indicates a shift in market sentiment.

The euro zone's bailout package announced last week and a string of reasonably strong U.S. data had eased concerns about the global economy last week but market players remained on guard against potential pitfalls.

In the United States, trading firm MF Global Holdings collapsed due to bad bets on euro zone debt, while in Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields soared.

Greece's prime minister called an unexpected referendum on the EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country, raising uncertainty over the fate of the aid scheme.

"I think the global outlook will dictate where Japanese shares will be going. At the moment, there is selling above the 9,000 mark in the Nikkei," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Securities.

An unexpected fall in Chinese PMI data hurt shares of China-related firms, such as shippers. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's sea transport subindex was the worst performer on Tuesday morning, falling 2.4 percent.

Panasonic tumbled 4.5 percent to 773 yen in the wake of its net loss forecast, with many market players saying they were unsure how the electronics maker will be able to generate profits after cutting unprofitable businesses.

But Honda Motor rose 1.8 percent to 2,450 yen, despite withdrawing its annual earnings guidance on Monday due to uncertainty in currency markets and floods in Thailand.

Bulls say the market may have already priced in the worst of the damage from the floods and the yen, with many exporters trading close to their book value. Honda is traded at just over its book value. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)