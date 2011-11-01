Nikkei slips on global jitters, Panasonic tumbles

* MF Global failure, fresh worries about Europe sour mood
* Panasonic slides after reporting biggest loss in a decade
* Players worry yen could rise back near record high
* Weak Chinese PMI adds to gloom, hurt shippers
* 'Shooting Star' candlestick pattern may signal trend
change
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on
Tuesday after the failure of U.S. trading firm MF Global
Holdings and fresh worries about Europe raised concerns
over the global economic outlook, prompting profit-taking in
exporters and recent gainers.
Panasonic slid almost 5 percent after the
electronics maker on Monday forecast a full-year net loss of 420
billion yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade, as it cut
unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned.
Market players were also keeping close watch on the yen amid
scepticism that Japanese intervention to weaken the currency the
previous day would have any lasting effect.
"The exchange rate is still a headache. The last time they
intervened in August, the dollar surrendered all its gains in
just three days so people are cautious about the impact of
intervention," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage firm.
The Nikkei average was down 0.8 percent at 8,920.86
at the midday break, slipping further from Monday' three-month
intraday high of 9,152.39, hit just after Tokyo stepped into the
currency market.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.4 percent to
760.78.
Market players said the Nikkei will remain in an uptrend
from a low hit in early October as long as it stays above major
support at its 25-day moving average, at 8,728 on Tuesday.
However, the Nikkei on Monday marked a "shooting star"
candle pattern, which some chartists think indicates a shift in
market sentiment.
The euro zone's bailout package announced last week and a
string of reasonably strong U.S. data had eased concerns about
the global economy last week but market players remained on
guard against potential pitfalls.
In the United States, trading firm MF Global Holdings
collapsed due to bad bets on euro zone debt, while in Europe,
Italian and Spanish bond yields soared.
Greece's prime minister called an unexpected referendum on
the EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country, raising
uncertainty over the fate of the aid scheme.
"I think the global outlook will dictate where Japanese
shares will be going. At the moment, there is selling above the
9,000 mark in the Nikkei," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market
analyst at Monex Securities.
An unexpected fall in Chinese PMI data hurt shares of
China-related firms, such as shippers. The Tokyo Stock
Exchange's sea transport subindex was the worst
performer on Tuesday morning, falling 2.4 percent.
Panasonic tumbled 4.5 percent to 773 yen in the wake of its
net loss forecast, with many market players saying they were
unsure how the electronics maker will be able to generate
profits after cutting unprofitable businesses.
But Honda Motor rose 1.8 percent to 2,450 yen,
despite withdrawing its annual earnings guidance on Monday due
to uncertainty in currency markets and floods in Thailand.
Bulls say the market may have already priced in the worst of
the damage from the floods and the yen, with many exporters
trading close to their book value. Honda is traded at just over
its book value.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)