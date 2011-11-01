Nikkei slips on global jitters, Panasonic tumbles

* Weak Chinese PMI report adds to gloom, hurts shippers

* Panasonic slides after predicting biggest loss in a decade

* Investors worry yen won't sustain post-intervention levels

* Shooting Star candlestick pattern may signal trend change

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after downbeat domestic earnings reports and fresh worries about Europe prompted profit-taking in exporters and recent gainers.

Consumer electronics maker Panasonic slid almost 5 percent after it forecast a full-year net loss of some $5.5 billion, its biggest in a decade, as it cut unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned.

An unexpected fall in Chinese PMI data hurt shares of China-related firms, and the shipping subindex was the worst performer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, falling 3.5 percent.

"Stocks are under pressure mainly because so many earnings reports have contained bad news," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Market participants were also keeping close watch on the yen amid scepticism that Japanese intervention to weaken the currency the previous day would have any lasting effect.

While a strong currency eats into exporters' profits and has been a major factor behind many firms cutting their full-year earnings guidance, some said the market behavior indicates that the yen's recent strength has been already factored into many investors' positions.

"There is no longer any direct correlation between day-to-day yen moves and recent stock market moves," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

"On Friday, the yen was strong and the Nikkei rose, and yesterday, the yen fell after intervention and the Nikkei fell, too."

The Nikkei average was down 1.4 percent at 8,858.78, slipping further from Monday' three-month intraday high of 9,152.39 hit just after Tokyo stepped into the currency market.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to 755.75.

Some strategists said that despite this week's losses, the Nikkei will remain in an uptrend from a low hit in early October as long as it stays above major support at its 25-day moving average, at 8,728.

However, charts show the Nikkei on Monday formed a "shooting star" candle pattern, which typically occurs at the top of uptrends and some technical analysts think this indicates a bearish shift in market sentiment.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)