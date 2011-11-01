Nikkei slips on downbeat earnings, global jitters

TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after downbeat domestic earnings reports and fresh worries about Europe prompted profit-taking in exporters and recent gainers.

The Nikkei average lost 1.7 percent to end at 8,835.52. The broader Topix index dropped 1.3 percent to 754.50. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)