Nikkei slips on downbeat earnings, global jitters

TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after downbeat domestic earnings reports and fresh worries about Europe prompted profit-taking in exporters and recent gainers.
The Nikkei average lost 1.7 percent to end at 8,835.52. The broader Topix index dropped 1.3 percent to 754.50. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
E*Trade not moving to match Schwab's price cuts -CFO
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Discount brokerage E*Trade does not plan to follow its competitor Charles Schwab's price cuts, the online trading platform's chief financial officer said on Tuesday at Credit Suisse's Financial Services Forum.
BRIEF-LOGISTICARE AND LYFT ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP
* LOGISTICARE-PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE RIDERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND SERVICES PROVIDED BY LYFT THROUGH CO'S COMMERCIAL, STATE, MANAGED CARE ORGANIZATION CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: