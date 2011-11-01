版本:
Nikkei slips on downbeat earnings, global jitters

 TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on
Tuesday after downbeat domestic earnings reports and fresh
worries about Europe prompted profit-taking in exporters and
recent gainers.     	
 The Nikkei average lost 1.7 percent to end at
8,835.52. The broader Topix index dropped 1.3 percent to
754.50.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

