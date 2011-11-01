Nikkei set to fall in fresh flare-up in Greece worries

TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average is likely to slip on Wednesday, after overseas shares skidded on Greece's surprise call for a referendum on an European bailout plan that investors had hoped would be the solution to that region's sovereign debt woes.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank could prepare markets for further monetary policy easing.

"European worries have reemerged, which put pressure on U.S. stocks and will also pressure the market here, which will likely stick to a range ahead of the FOMC meeting," and Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Hints of further easing would weigh on the dollar and lift the yen, at a time when Japanese authorities have vowed to take action to quell the currency's strength.

Japan on Monday sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen that drove the dollar from a record low around 75.31 to a high of 79.51 and investors are wary of further intervention.

Thursday is a holiday in Japan, which could keep trading thin on Wednesday. Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 8,650 and 8,800.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,765, down 85 points from their Osaka close of 8,850 JNIc1.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 1 million shares. Buy orders came to 18.9 million and sell orders totalled 19.9 million.

The Nikkei average lost 1.7 percent on Tuesday to end at 8,835.52, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.3 percent to 754.50.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1218.28 -2.79% -35.020 USD/JPY 78.37 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9907 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1715.59 -0.20% -3.360 US CRUDE CLc1 91.11 -1.17% -1.080 DOW JONES 11657.96 -2.48% -297.05 -------------------------------------------------------------

Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank, posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, hit by a slump in Japanese stocks and sluggish trading conditions in Europe and the United States.

Hitachi Ltd said its quarterly profit slipped 9 percent, hurt by weak demand for power systems and electronic components after Japan's quake, and kept its earnings forecast below consensus amid uncertainties in the global economy.

A senior executive said Hitachi has not priced the impact of the Thai floods into its annual forecast.

Nissan Motor Co will start manufacturing Infiniti-brand vehicles in China next year making it the first Japanese automaker to produce luxury cars in that country, according to The Nikkei business daily.

Olympus Corp on Tuesday named six men, including a former Japanese supreme court justice, to investigate past M&A deals at the core of a scandal engulfing the endoscope and camera maker in a bid to stem an exodus of irate investors.

NKSJ Holdings Inc. will likely incur a roughly 30 billion yen net loss for the April-September financial half, the casualty insurance group's first loss and a reversal from a profit of 24.1 billion yen a year earlier, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)