Nikkei set to fall in fresh flare-up in Greece worries

 TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average is likely
to slip on Wednesday, after overseas shares skidded on Greece's
surprise call for a referendum on an European bailout plan that
investors had hoped would be the solution to that region's
sovereign debt woes.    	
 Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank could prepare
markets for further monetary policy easing. 	
 "European worries have reemerged, which put pressure on U.S.
stocks and will also pressure the market here, which will likely
stick to a range ahead of the FOMC meeting," and Yumi Nishimura,
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.	
 Hints of further easing would weigh on the dollar and lift
the yen, at a time when Japanese authorities have vowed to take
action to quell the currency's strength.	
 Japan on Monday sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth
of yen that drove the dollar from a record low around 75.31 to a
high of 79.51 and investors are wary of further intervention.
  	
 Thursday is a holiday in Japan, which could keep trading
thin on Wednesday. Strategists said the Nikkei will
likely trade between 8,650 and 8,800.    	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,765, down 85 points
from their Osaka close of 8,850 JNIc1. 	
 Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 1 million shares. Buy orders
came to 18.9 million and sell orders totalled 19.9 million.	
 The Nikkei average lost 1.7 percent on Tuesday to
end at 8,835.52, while the broader Topix index dropped
1.3 percent to 754.50.    	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1218.28     -2.79%   -35.020	
USD/JPY                   78.37        0.05%     0.040	
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9907          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1715.59     -0.20%    -3.360	
US CRUDE            CLc1       91.11       -1.17%    -1.080	
DOW JONES                 11657.96    -2.48%   -297.05	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	

     	
  STOCKS TO WATCH	
  - Nomura 	
 Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank, posted its
first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, hit by a slump
in Japanese stocks and sluggish trading conditions in Europe and
the United States. 	
 - Hitachi 	
 Hitachi Ltd said its quarterly profit slipped 9 percent,
hurt by weak demand for power systems and electronic components
after Japan's quake, and kept its earnings forecast below
consensus amid uncertainties in the global economy. 
 	
 A senior executive said Hitachi has not priced the impact of
the Thai floods into its annual forecast. 	
 - Nissan 	
 Nissan Motor Co will start manufacturing Infiniti-brand
vehicles in China next year making it the first Japanese
automaker to produce luxury cars in that country, according to
The Nikkei business daily.  	
 - Olympus 	
  Olympus Corp on Tuesday named six men, including a former
Japanese supreme court justice, to investigate past M&A deals at
the core of a scandal engulfing the endoscope and camera maker
in a bid to stem an exodus of irate investors. 	
 - NKSJ 	
 NKSJ Holdings Inc. will likely incur a roughly 30 billion
yen net loss for the April-September financial half, the
casualty insurance group's first loss and a reversal from a
profit of 24.1 billion yen a year earlier, the Nikkei reported. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

