Nikkei falls nearly 2 pct on fresh flare-up in Greece worries

* Benchmark falls below 25-day moving average
* Investors await U.S. FOMC, wary of yen gains
* Sony slips nearly 3 pct ahead of earnings
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 2 The Nikkei share average fell
nearly 2 percent on Wednesday after overseas shares skidded on
Greece's surprise call for a referendum on a European bailout
plan that investors had hoped would be the solution to the
region's sovereign debt woes.
The Nikkei dropped below support at its 25-day moving
average around 8,728, which has now become a resistance point.
"The Nikkei cleanly sliced through support at its 25-day
moving average with investors selling shares because Europe's
situation is once again uncertain," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"The run-up in U.S. and Japanese shares after the European
plan was decided last week was too rapid, which is why markets
just as suddenly gave back those gains," he added.
Among the day's biggest losers were shares of manufacturers
such as Komatsu Ltd that were sold off last month as
fears about the European debt crisis intensified, and then
gained sharply on signs of progress towards a solution.
Komatsu slipped 5.4 percent to 1,836 yen. Sony Corp
shed 2.7 percent ahead of its earnings announcement after the
close, which investors fear could reveal a downward revision to
guidance after Thai floods disrupted the company's camera
production.
The Nikkei average fell 1.9 percent to 8,665.20 by
the midday break, after earlier declining to a three-week
intraday low of 8,641.77. The broader Topix index
dropped 1.9 percent to 740.14.
Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank could prepare
markets for further monetary policy easing.
Hints of further easing would weigh on the dollar and lift
the yen, at a time when Japanese authorities have vowed to take
action to quell the currency's strength.
RECORD SALE
Japan on Monday sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth
of yen that drove the dollar from a record low around 75.31 to a
high of 79.51 and investors are wary of further intervention.
Thursday is a holiday in Japan, which market participants
said kept trading relatively thin on Wednesday. Morning volume
was 804 million shares, still on track to top Monday's full-day
total of 1.47 billion shares.
"Investors are selling ahead of the holiday, locking in
gains in case of further downside in U.S. stocks later," said
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at
Okasan Securities.
Shares in Nomura Holdings , Japan's largest
investment bank, fell 3.4 percent to 284 yen after the company
posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, hit
by a slump in Japanese stocks and sluggish trading conditions in
Europe and the United States.
Nissan Motor Co shares slipped 3.2 percent ahead of
the car maker's earnings later in the session, in line with
rivals despite beating them in October U.S. auto sales. Nissan's
sales rose 18 percent, as Toyota Motor Corp's and Honda
Motor Co's sales fell.
Toyota's shares declined 3.1 percent and Honda's skidded 4.3
percent.
Olympus Corp shares edged down 0.5 percent to 1,212
yen. Japan's ruling Democratic Party will set up a panel to
discuss corporate governance in response to the camera and
endoscope maker's M&A scandal, a senior party official said on
Wednesday.
