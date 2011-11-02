Nikkei falls 2 pct on fresh flare-up in Greece worries

* Benchmark falls below 25-day moving average
* Investors await U.S. FOMC, wary of yen gains
* Sony slips nearly 3 pct ahead of earnings
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 2 The Nikkei share average fell 2
percent on Wednesday on fears that Greece's surprise call for a
referendum could scupper a European bailout plan and deepen the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
Thursday is a holiday in Japan, prompting some investors to
sell to square positions.
"With so much uncertainty surrounding Europe now, some
investors think it's scary to carry long positions over a
holiday," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Nomura Holdings tumbled after posting its first
quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years tripling its cost-cutting target
to $1.2 billion to cope with market conditions a top executive
said were about as tough as the 2008 financial crisis.
Other big losers included excavator maker Komatsu Ltd
which was sold off last month as fears about the
European debt crisis intensified, and then gained sharply on
signs of progress towards a solution.
Sony Corp also lost ground ahead of its earnings
announcement after the close, which investors fear could reveal
a downward revision to guidance after Thai floods disrupted the
company's camera production.
The Nikkei average fell 2 percent to 8,659.33, after
earlier declining to a three-week intraday low of 8,641.77. The
broader Topix index dropped 2 percent to 739.22.
The Nikkei dropped below support at its 25-day moving
average around 8,728, which has now become a resistance point.
"The run-up in U.S. and Japanese shares after the European
plan was decided last week was too rapid, which is why markets
just as suddenly gave back those gains," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank could prepare
markets for further monetary policy easing.
Hints of further easing would weigh on the dollar and lift
the yen, at a time when Japanese authorities have vowed to take
action to quell the currency's strength.
Japan on Monday sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth
of yen that drove the dollar from a record low around 75.31 to a
high of 79.51 and investors are wary of further intervention.
NISSAN SLIDES
Trading was relatively thin but above recent levels, with
1.38 billion shares changing hands on the main board, on track
to top Monday's volume of 1.47 billion shares.
"Investors are selling ahead of the holiday, locking in
gains in case of further downside in U.S. stocks later," said
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at
Okasan Securities.
Nomura fell 3.7 percent to 282 yen.
Nissan Motor Co shares slipped 2.8 percent ahead of
the car maker's earnings later in the day, but still
outperformed rivals after beating them in October U.S. auto
sales.
Nissan's sales rose 18 percent, as Toyota Motor Corp's
and Honda Motor Co's sales fell. Toyota's
shares declined 3.4 percent and Honda's skidded 3.7 percent.
Olympus Corp shares edged down 0.1 percent to 1,205
yen. Japan's ruling Democratic Party will set up a panel to
discuss corporate governance in response to the camera and
endoscope maker's M&A scandal, a senior party official said on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)