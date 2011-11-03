Nikkei seen tracking U.S. gains as Greece fears abate

TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average is likely to rise on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese holiday, on optimism that Greece will abandon a proposed referendum that threatened to undermine a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.

Wall Street rallied after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou backed away from his referendum proposal that could have derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and shore up European banks.

"Uncertainty remains about the Greek situation, but Japanese shares will rise after two sessions of losses ahead of the holiday here," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Nikkei average fell 2.2 percent to end at a session low of 8,640.42, its lowest close since Oct. 7. The broader Topix index dropped 2.1 percent to 738.58.

Futures prices indicate the index is poised to take back some of those losses. Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,790, up 100 points from their Osaka close of 8,690. JNIc1.

The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,750 to 8,850 on Friday, strategists said.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 8.7 million shares. Buy orders came to 15.9 million and sell orders totalled 24.6 million.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.15 1.88% 23.250 USD/JPY 78.04 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0734 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1759.99 -0.15% -2.660 US CRUDE CLc1 94.07 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76% 208.43 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Sony

Sony Corp said it is now headed for its fourth straight annual net loss instead of a profit as Thai floods disrupt camera production on top of losses from a soaring yen and price slides in its TVs and PCs in the United States and Europe.

- Nissan

Nissan Motor Co said its quarterly operating profit fell 4.6 percent, beating analysts' expectations, and raised its annual forecast closer to the market consensus despite the strengthening yen, shaky global economy and the disruptive floods in Thailand.

- Tepco

Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco, likely incurred a roughly 130 billion yen pretax loss on a parent-only basis for the April-September half, a sharp reversal from the year-earlier 179.3 billion yen profit, in part because of rising fuel costs, the Nikkei business daily reported.

- Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp will continue next week to halt production at its three Thai factories and to reduce output in Japan, the United States and elsewhere, although it aims to resume Thai output this month as it secures alternative parts supplies, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Separately, Toyota plans to effectively raise domestic prices on its mainstay Prius hybrid late this month, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported, citing company sources.

- TBS , DeNA

Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Inc. is expected to reach a formal agreement to sell its Yokohama BayStars professional baseball team to social gaming site operator DeNA Co. as early as Friday, the Nikkei business daily reported.

- Olympus

The ousted CEO of Japan's Olympus Corp said on Wednesday he wanted to meet investigators appointed to probe a scandal engulfing the firm, but added it would not be safe for him to travel to Japan. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)