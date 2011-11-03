版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 07:26 BJT

Nikkei seen tracking U.S. gains as Greece fears abate

 TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average is likely
to rise on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese
holiday, on optimism that Greece will abandon a proposed
referendum that threatened to undermine a plan to contain
Europe's debt crisis.	
  Wall Street rallied after Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou backed away from his referendum proposal that could
have derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek
debt and shore up European banks. 	
 "Uncertainty remains about the Greek situation, but Japanese
shares will rise after two sessions of losses ahead of the
holiday here," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities.	
 Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday. On
Wednesday, the Nikkei average fell 2.2 percent to end at
a session low of 8,640.42, its lowest close since Oct. 7. The
broader Topix index dropped 2.1 percent to 738.58.      	
 Futures prices indicate the index is poised to take back
some of those losses. Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,790,
up 100 points from their Osaka close of 8,690. JNIc1. 	
 The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,750 to 8,850
on Friday, strategists said.	
 Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 8.7 million shares. Buy
orders came to 15.9 million and sell orders totalled 24.6
million.	
     	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2314 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1261.15      1.88%    23.250	
USD/JPY                   78.04       -0.01%    -0.010	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0734          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1759.99     -0.15%    -2.660	
US CRUDE            CLc1       94.07        0.00%     0.000	
DOW JONES                 12044.47     1.76%    208.43	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	

         	
  STOCKS TO WATCH 	
 - Sony 	
 Sony Corp said it is now headed for its fourth straight
annual net loss instead of a profit as Thai floods disrupt
camera production on top of losses from a soaring yen and price
slides in its TVs and PCs in the United States and Europe. 
 	
 -  Nissan 	
 Nissan Motor Co said its quarterly operating profit fell 4.6
percent, beating analysts' expectations, and raised its annual
forecast closer to the market consensus despite the
strengthening yen, shaky global economy and the disruptive
floods in Thailand. 	
 - Tepco 	
 Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco, likely incurred a roughly
130 billion yen pretax loss on a parent-only basis for the
April-September half, a sharp reversal from the year-earlier
179.3 billion yen profit, in part because of rising fuel costs,
the Nikkei business daily reported.	
  - Toyota 	
 Toyota Motor Corp will continue next week to halt production
at its three Thai factories and to reduce output in Japan, the
United States and elsewhere, although it aims to resume Thai
output this month as it secures alternative parts supplies,
Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.  	
 Separately, Toyota plans to effectively raise domestic
prices on its mainstay Prius hybrid late this month, Japanese
business daily Nikkei reported, citing company sources.	
 - TBS , DeNA 	
 Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Inc. is expected to reach
a formal agreement to sell its Yokohama BayStars professional
baseball team to social gaming site operator DeNA Co. as early
as Friday, the Nikkei business daily reported.	
 - Olympus 	
 The ousted CEO of Japan's Olympus Corp said on Wednesday he
wanted to meet investigators appointed to probe a scandal
engulfing the firm, but added it would not be safe for him to
travel to Japan.  	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

