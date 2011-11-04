版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 08:03 BJT

Nikkei up over 1 pct as Greece referendum fears abate

 TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more
than 1 percent in early trade on Friday, catching up with U.S.
gains after a Japanese holiday, on optimism that Greece will
abandon a proposed referendum that threatened to undermine a
plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.	
 The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,754.14,
while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to
748.24. 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐