Nikkei up over 1 pct as Greece referendum fears abate

TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese holiday, on optimism that Greece will abandon a proposed referendum that threatened to undermine a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.

The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,754.14, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 748.24. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)