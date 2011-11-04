Nikkei up over 1 pct as Greece referendum fears abate

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese holiday, on optimism that Greece will abandon a proposed referendum that threatened to undermine a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.
The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,754.14, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 748.24. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year