Nikkei up over 1 pct, Greece referendum fears abate

TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese holiday, as it looks like Greece will abandon a proposed referendum which threatened a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.

But Sony Corp was left out of the rally, with its shares skidding nearly 9 percent at one point, after warning it would post a fourth straight annual net loss instead of a profit on yen strength, price slides for TVs and PCs, as well as the Thai floods.

Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday, when Wall Street gained after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou backed away from his referendum proposal that could have derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and shore up European banks.

"Friday's Japanese stock rebound is a move to take back ground lost after the Greek referendum renewed fears about Europe," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

"The fears have eased for now, but doubts remain about the Greek situation, which means upside momentum could slow," he added.

The Nikkei average was up 1.2 percent at 8,742.02, although it was on track for a weekly loss of more than 3 percent. The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 748.16.

The Nikkei is back above its 25-day moving average of 8,732, which some analysts believe is a bullish signal.

In another encouraging sign, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday that foreign investors bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of Japanese stocks last week.

Automakers were among Friday's gainers, led by Nissan Motor Co . Its shares rose 4 percent after it raised its annual operating profit forecast despite the strong yen and disruptive floods in Thailand.

Honda Motor Co added 3.9 percent. Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.7 percent.

Sony was down 6.8 percent at 1,417 yen, after falling as much as 8.8 percent earlier in the session to their lowest level in a month.

Olympus Corp was down 8.5 percent after diving by as much as 12 percent. It said on Friday it would delay its July-September earnings announcement from Nov. 8 as it needs more time after appointing an external panel to look into its past M&A deals.

