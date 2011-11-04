Nikkei up over 1 pct, Greece referendum fears abate

* Benchmark trades above 25-moving average

* Nikkei on track for weekly loss

* Nissan outperforms after outlook raised

* Sony shares plunge after loss forecast

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese holiday, as it looked increasingly likely that Greece will abandon a proposed referendum which threatened a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.

But Sony Corp was left out of the rally, with its shares skidding nearly 9 percent at one point, after warning it would post a fourth straight annual net loss instead of a profit on yen strength, price slides for TVs and PCs, as well as the Thai floods.

Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday, when Wall Street gained after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou backed away from his referendum proposal that could have derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and shore up European banks.

A source said Papandreou admitted he had made a mistake in calling on Monday for a referendum on a bailout package agreed with the EU last week, and that he has struck a deal with ministers to step down and hand power to a negotiated coalition government.

"Friday's Japanese stock rebound is a move to take back ground lost after the Greek referendum renewed fears about Europe," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

"The fears have eased for now, but doubts remain about the Greek situation, which means upside momentum could slow," he added.

The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,750.76 at the midday break, although it was still on track for a weekly loss of more than 3 percent. The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 748.49, also set for a 3 percent weekly loss.

But the Nikkei is back above its 25-day moving average of 8,732, which some analysts believe is a bullish signal.

In another encouraging sign, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday that foreign investors bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of Japanese stocks last week.

Automakers were among Friday's gainers, led by Nissan Motor Co . Its shares rose 4.3 percent to 731 yen, after it raised its annual operating profit forecast despite the strong yen and disruptive floods in Thailand.

Honda Motor Co added 3.9 percent to 2,393 yen, and Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.7 percent to 2,548 yen.

Sony was down 7.4 percent at 1,407 yen, after falling as much as 8.8 percent earlier in the session to their lowest level in a month. It was the third-heaviest traded issue by turnover.

Olympus Corp was down 7.3 percent at 1,113 yen after diving by as much as 12 percent. It said on Friday it would delay its July-September earnings announcement from Nov. 8 as it needs more time after appointing an external panel to look into its past M&A deals.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) erased earlier gains and was down 0.7 percent at 300 yen after Japan's trade ministry said it expects the crisis-hit utility will post a net loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) in the business year to next March, as it grapples with the clean-up of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Trading was relatively thin but above recent levels, with 743 million shares changing hands on the main board, compared with Wednesday's full-day volume of 1.77 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)