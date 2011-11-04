版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 14:04 BJT

Nikkei up nearly 2 pct as Greece referendum fears abate

 TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose
nearly 2 percent on Friday, as Greece appeared ready to abandon
a proposed referendum that threatened a plan to contain Europe's
debt crisis, but the benchmark still logged a weekly loss in a
week plagued by concerns about Europe.    	
 The Nikkei average added 1.9 percent to finish the
week at 8,801.40, bringing its weekly loss to 2.8 percent. The
broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 752.02,
falling 2.5 percent for the week.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐