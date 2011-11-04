Nikkei up nearly 2 pct as Greece referendum fears abate

TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose nearly 2 percent on Friday, as Greece appeared ready to abandon a proposed referendum that threatened a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis, but the benchmark still logged a weekly loss in a week plagued by concerns about Europe.

The Nikkei average added 1.9 percent to finish the week at 8,801.40, bringing its weekly loss to 2.8 percent. The broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 752.02, falling 2.5 percent for the week.

