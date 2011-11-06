版本:
Nikkei seen rangebound; Europe concerns linger after Greek deal

 TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average is likely
to stick to recent ranges on Monday, with uncertainty about the
European debt situation remaining even after Greece's prime
minister and opposition agreed on Sunday on a new coalition
government to approve a euro zone bailout deal.	
 "The news of Greece forming the coalition is good news, but
the euro debate will likely continue. The market will likely
remain cautious and stick close to Friday's range," said Yumi
Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.	
 The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,700 to 8,850
on Monday, strategists said.	
 Futures prices indicate the Nikkei could come under
pressure. Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,735, down 65
points from their Osaka close of 8,800. JNIc1.	
 Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade showed that brokers
were set to buy a net 1.7 million shares. Buy orders came to 20
million and sell orders totalled 18.3 million.  	
 On Friday, the Nikkei average added 1.9 percent to finish at
8,801.40, bringing its weekly loss to 2.8 percent. The broader
Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 752.02, falling 2.5
percent for the week.	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1253.23     -0.63%    -7.920	
USD/JPY                   78.11       -0.08%    -0.060	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.038           --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1756.29      0.14%     2.440	
US CRUDE            CLc1       94.59        0.35%     0.330	
DOW JONES                 11983.24    -0.51%    -61.23	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	

 	
> Wall St falls ahead of confidence vote in Greece       
> Euro drops as drama unfolds on Greek vote            
> Bonds climb ahead of Greece confidence vote           
> Gold drops in thin volume tracks riskier assets      
> Oil rises, posts weekly gain, eyeing Europe           	
 	

  STOCKS TO WATCH 	
 - Sony 	
 Standard & Poor's placed its 'A-' long-term ratings on Sony
Corp on CreditWatch with negative implications, as the ratings
agency believes that the likelihood of Sony's sluggish earnings
persisting has increased, given an increasingly difficult
earnings  environment for the company's core flat panel TV
business. 	
 -  Takeda Pharmaceutical 	
 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co posted a 17 percent fall in
second-quarter operating profit, hurt by currency losses and
worries over calls for new warnings on its top-selling diabetes
pill Actos. Japan's top drugmaker also slashed its full-year
outlook by more than 30 percent to take into account changes in
foreign exchange rate forecasts and its $13.7 billion purchase
of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed earlier this year.  	
 - Toyota 	
 Toyota Motor Corp.'s domestic production is being paralyzed
by the parts shortage caused by the severe flooding in Thailand,
with assembly lines for 20 models to grind to a halt, the
business daily Nikkei reported. The automaker stopped churning
out four minivan models, including the Alphard and Noah, at
Japanese factories last Wednesday. It will add 16 models to the
list due to disrupted supplies of such parts as electronic
components for audio equipment and meters, the Nikkei said.	
 - Yamada Denki 	
 Electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co is expected to report a
roughly 30 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated pretax
profit to about 70 billion yen for the April-September period, a
first-half record, the Nikkei reported. An earlier projection
called for a 16 percent rise to 62.5 billion yen.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

