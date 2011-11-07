版本:
Nikkei set to stay flat, investor focus on Italy

 TOKYO, Nov 8 The Nikkei share average is
expected to remain flat on Tuesday, with worries over European
debt problems now turning to Italy, where investors remain
cautious before a key parliamentary vote on budget reforms.	
 Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager for SMBC Nikko
Securities, said investors continued to monitor news out of
Europe and listen for any comments on the outlook for the global
economy. 	
 "The market may rally slightly at the open but remain
cautious through the rest of the day on continued worries over
Europe and Japanese earnings," said Nishi.	
A new source of worry comes from debt-laden Italy, where
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied pressure to resign,
keeping markets on edge before a parliamentary vote on budget
reforms. 	
U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session
slightly higher on Monday, rebounding slightly after Juergen
Stark, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board,
said the region's debt crisis might be overcome in "one or two
years at the latest". 	
The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,700-8,850 on
Tuesday, strategists said.	
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,735, down from their
Osaka close of 8,800 JNIc1.	
Investors are also looking to Japanese corporate earnings,
with Toyota Motor Corp set to release its results later
Tuesday.	
On Monday, the Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8767.09,
giving up some gains after a rise of almost 2 percent on Friday
but was holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,737, which
is seen as a support.	
     	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 -- Suzuki Motor Corp 	
 Suzuki Motor posted a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly
operating profit on Monday, even as labour unrest at its Indian
subsidiary hit sales in its single-biggest market and kept its
cautious annual forecasts unchanged. 	
 July-September operating profit at Suzuki, held 19.9 percent
by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), was 39.2 billion yen ($500
million). Net profit fell 13 percent to 13.28 billion yen.	
 Suzuki Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki said motorcycle
and car production would not be affected through November unless
disruptions continue with suppliers such as Aisin Seiki 
and Denso Corp .	
 -- Isuzu Motors , Hino Motors 	
 Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors plan to increase production of
trucks in Indonesia, responding to the growth in that market and
compensate for the disruption caused by flooding in Thailand,
the Nikkei newspaper reported. Isuzu plans to invest 30 billion
yen to build a new plant and increase production, and Hino will
boost production at its existing plant by 50 percent, the Nikkei
reported. 	
 -- Nidec 	
 The Nikkei business daily reported that Nidec Corp, a maker
of precision motors for CD-ROMs and hard drives, has restarted
production at factories in Thailand that were temporarily halted
by the floods.	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)

