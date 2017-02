TOKYO, Nov 8 The Nikkei share average dipped slightly on Tuesday, with worries over European debt problems now turning to Italy, where investors remain cautious before a key parliamentary vote on budget reforms.

The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,749.38 and the broader Topix index dropped 0.4 percent to 747.77. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)