Nikkei dips on Italy concerns, Olympus tanks

TOKYO, Nov 8 The Nikkei share average dipped on
Tuesday, with investors cautious as Italian bonds soared ahead
of a parliamentary vote on budget reforms, while scandal-hit
Olympus plunged after saying M&A funds were used to
cover securities losses.
In debt-laden Italy, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied
huge pressure to resign as he struggled to hold a crumbling
centre-right coalition together after being forced to accept
intrusive IMF surveillance of his economic reforms.
"Investors are watching the European situation carefully and
there will not be a lot of movement ahead of the Italian vote on
the budget," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa
Securities.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,737.78 and the
broader Topix index dropped 0.5 percent to 746.85.
Olympus slid 29 percent, down by its daily limit of 300 yen
to 734 yen after saying it had found that funds related to its
acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus and of
three domestic firms were used to cover losses on securities
investments dating back to the 1990s.
The statement by the company was the biggest disclosure
about the acquisitions, which are at the centre of a
high-profile governance scandal that followed its dismissal of
its British CEO Michael Woodford.
The company will hold a news conference at 1230 JST (0330
GMT).
Japanese corporate earnings remain in focus with Toyota
Motor Corp set to release results later Tuesday.
Toyota was down 1.1 percent at 2,519 yen.
Toyota is set to post a drop in quarterly operating profit
as supply shortages from the March earthquake kept production
low.
Investors will also be looking for some clarity from Toyota
executives on the impact from the Thai floods, which have forced
it to halt work at three vehicle plants in its Southeast Asian
export hub at least until Nov. 12.
($1 = 78.06 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)