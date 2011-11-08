Nikkei dips on Italy concerns, Olympus tanks

TOKYO, Nov 8 The Nikkei share average dipped on Tuesday, with investors cautious as Italian bonds soared ahead of a parliamentary vote on budget reforms, while scandal-hit Olympus plunged after saying M&A funds were used to cover securities losses.

In debt-laden Italy, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied huge pressure to resign as he struggled to hold a crumbling centre-right coalition together after being forced to accept intrusive IMF surveillance of his economic reforms.

"Investors are watching the European situation carefully and there will not be a lot of movement ahead of the Italian vote on the budget," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager at Daiwa Securities.

The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,737.78 and the broader Topix index dropped 0.5 percent to 746.85.

Olympus slid 29 percent, down by its daily limit of 300 yen to 734 yen after saying it had found that funds related to its acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus and of three domestic firms were used to cover losses on securities investments dating back to the 1990s.

The statement by the company was the biggest disclosure about the acquisitions, which are at the centre of a high-profile governance scandal that followed its dismissal of its British CEO Michael Woodford.

The company will hold a news conference at 1230 JST (0330 GMT).

Japanese corporate earnings remain in focus with Toyota Motor Corp set to release results later Tuesday.

Toyota was down 1.1 percent at 2,519 yen.

Toyota is set to post a drop in quarterly operating profit as supply shortages from the March earthquake kept production low.

Investors will also be looking for some clarity from Toyota executives on the impact from the Thai floods, which have forced it to halt work at three vehicle plants in its Southeast Asian export hub at least until Nov. 12.

($1 = 78.06 Japanese Yen)

