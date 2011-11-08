Nikkei falls ahead of Italian vote, Olympus plunges

* Nomura tumbles nearly 15 percent

* Toyota down more than 1 pct ahead of earnings

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 8 The Nikkei share average tumbled more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with investors fearful about Europe's debt situation ahead of an Italian parliamentary vote on budget reforms, and as scandal-hit Olympus plunged after saying M&A funds were used to cover securities losses.

Italian woes pressured some stocks exposed to the debt-laden country, with Nomura Holdings Inc tumbling almost 15 percent.

In Rome, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied huge pressure to resign as he struggled to hold a crumbling centre-right coalition together after being forced to accept intrusive IMF surveillance of his economic reforms.

After the close on Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp is set to post a drop in quarterly operating profit, with supply shortages due to the March earthquake having curbed production.

"Ahead of the Italian vote and Toyota earnings after the close, it's a hard day to buy shares, so sellers have the upper hand. There's just a bad feeling in the market today," said Yutaka Shiraki, a senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei was down 1.2 percent at 8,659.95 and the broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 738.15.

U.S. stock futures also fell, suggesting investors were positioning for losses ahead, with S&P 500 e-mini futures down 4.5 points at 1,253.

Olympus slid 29 percent to 734 yen after it admitted for the first time on Tuesday that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s, succumbing to weeks of pressure that has battered the company's share price.

Olympus President Shuichi Takayama blamed Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who quit as president and chairman on Oct. 26, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and auditor Hideo Yamada for the transactions, adding he would consider criminal complaints against them if necessary. Mori would be dismissed, the company said.

Nomura fell 14.9 percent to 244 yen and was the heaviest traded issue by turnover on the main board. Earlier this month, it estimated its exposure to Europe at $3.55 billion, mostly in Italian government securities and positions that mature in the next five months.

Japanese corporate earnings remain in focus with Toyota set to release results later Tuesday.

Toyota was down 1.6 percent at 2,506 yen, extending morning losses after it said it would keep its Japanese production reduced until at least Nov. 18 due to a shortage of parts from flooded suppliers in Thailand.

A Toyota spokeswoman said lost output from the impact of Thai floods between Oct. 10 and Nov. 12 would total around 150,000 vehicles globally.

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)