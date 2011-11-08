Nikkei could edge up but seen rangebound

TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei share average may edge higher but is expected to stick to recent trading ranges on Wednesday, following news that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis.

"There will be a knee-jerk reaction to the news of Berlusconi resigning. But it is unclear who has enough political support to take his position and make real reforms in Italy," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Nishimura said jitters over Europe could keep the Nikkei under its 25-day moving average, now at 8,735, until investors gain more reassurance that Italy's sovereign debt problems will be contained.

The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,650-8,800 on Wednesday, strategists said.

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp will continue to be in focus with market participants worried about the possibility of a delisting after admitting it used M&A funds to hide losses on securities investments.

Nomura Holdings , whose stock slid almost 15 percent to a 37-year low on Tuesday, will also be in focus. The company said after the close on Tuesday that media reports speculating it was involved in past actions by Olympus to defer losses on its securities investments were not based on fact.

Investors will be watching the Chinese consumer price index for any hints on that country's economy.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,760, up from their Osaka close of 8,670 JNIc1.

On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down for a second straight day, falling 1.3 percent to 8,655.51. The broader Topix index lost 1.7 percent to 738.03.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp posted a 32 percent drop in quarterly operating profit and withdrew its full-year profit forecasts as Thai floods have forced Toyota to halt work at its three vehicle plants in its Southeast Asian export hub at least until Nov. 12.

Toyota said on Tuesday it would keep its Japanese production reduced at least until Nov. 18.

Between Oct. 10 and Nov. 12, Toyota would lose production of about 150,000 vehicles from the supply shortage, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by xxxxx)