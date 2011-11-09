版本:
Nikkei climbs nearly 1 pct, Italy PM eyes exit

 TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei share average rose on
Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would
resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro
zone's debt crisis.	
 The Nikkei average added 0.9 percent to 8,730.98,
while the broader Topix index gained 0.8 percent to
744.26. 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

