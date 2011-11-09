版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 14:03 BJT

Nikkei climbs over 1 pct, Italy PM eyes exit

 TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei stock average rose on
Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would
resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro
zone's debt crisis, while scandal-hit Olympus Corp 
skidded another 20 percent after it admitted it hid losses.    	
 The Nikkei average added 1.2 percent to 8,755.44,
while the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to
747.40.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

