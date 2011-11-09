Nikkei climbs over 1 pct, Italy PM eyes exit

BRIEF-Modine reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei stock average rose on Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis, while scandal-hit Olympus Corp skidded another 20 percent after it admitted it hid losses.
The Nikkei average added 1.2 percent to 8,755.44, while the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 747.40. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stornoway announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a rise in transaction fees.