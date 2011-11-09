Nikkei climbs over 1 pct, Italy PM eyes exit

TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei stock average rose on Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis, while scandal-hit Olympus Corp skidded another 20 percent after it admitted it hid losses.

The Nikkei average added 1.2 percent to 8,755.44, while the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 747.40. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)