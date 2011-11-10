Nikkei drops 2 percent after Wall St tumbles on Italy fears

* Nikkei drops more than 2 pct on Italy fears, Wall Street
tumble
* Olympus shares untraded with glut of sell orders
* Japan police launch full investigation into Olympus
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average dropped
more than 2 percent on Thursday after a surge in Italian bond
yields signalled a worsening of Europe's debt crisis and sent
Wall Street stocks tumbling.
Olympus Corp remained in the spotlight with market
participants focusing on the possibility of a delisting after
the company admitted it used M&A funds to hide losses on
securities investments.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot to their highest since the
euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and
that the country must hold an election.
The election, which Berlusconi said was not likely until
February, would leave a three-month policy vacuum that could
wreak havoc in global markets.
"Traders find it difficult to move while all the focus is on
Italy and the instability in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi,
equity general manager at Nikko Cordial Securities.
U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday on the news from
Italy, marking the market's worst day since mid-August.
The Nikkei average fell 2.5 percent to 8,535.92 on
Thursday, while the broader Topix index lost 2.7 percent
to 729.46.
But strategists said the Nikkei would likely rebound
slightly in the afternoon.
"This is a temporary reaction to New York markets and the
news from Italy," said Fuji Ando, senior managing director at
Chibagin Asset Management.
OLYMPUS UNTRADED
Olympus shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders on
Thursday, after reports that Japanese police have launched a
full investigation into the company over its concealment of
securities losses dating back to the 1980s. Police have asked
the firm to submit accounting documents, local media reported.
Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on Wednesday
stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for margin
selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in the
shares.
NTT rose 0.6 percent to 4,055 yen and was the
second heaviest-traded issue by turnover on the main board,
after the telecommunications company said on Wednesday that it
would spend up to 220 billion yen ($2.8 billion) to buy back up
to 3.48 percent of its shares.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)