Nikkei drops nearly 3 pct on Italy fears

* Share losses more moderate than those on Wall Street
* Bank shares drop in heavy trading
* Olympus shares untraded, settle down 17 pct by daily limit
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average fell nearly
3 percent on Thursday to its lowest close in five weeks after a
surge in Italian bond yields signalled the worst might not be
over for Europe's debt crisis, while banks plunged after a drop
in their global peers.
Shares of Olympus Corp were overwhelmed by sell
orders and remained untraded, ending down 17 percent by their
daily trading limit. A source told Reuters the scandal-hit
company is likely to miss a Monday deadline for reporting its
first-half earnings, which would bring the 92-year-old firm a
step closer to delisting.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot to their highest since the
euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and
that the country must hold an election.
The election, which Berlusconi said was not likely until
February, would leave a three-month policy vacuum that could
hinder progress on containing the region's debt crisis.
"The developments in Italy sent Wall Street down sharply,
but Japan's losses weren't as steep because Japan's recent gains
weren't as strong," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
The Nikkei average lost 2.9 percent to end at
8,500.80, compared with a 3.7 percent drop by the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index on Wednesday. The broader Topix index
fell 2.6 percent to 730.30.
The Nikkei advanced 3.3 percent in October, while the S&P
gained 11 percent.
Volume was strong compared to recent sessions, with 1.96
billion shares changing hands, up from Wednesday's 1.8 billion
shares. Nearly ten shares fell for each one that gained.
Like their overseas financial counterparts, shares of
Japan's three biggest lenders underperformed.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group tumbled 4.7 percent
to 2,030 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost
2.7 percent. They were the second- and third-heaviest traded
issues by turnover on the main board, respectively.
Nomura Holdings slipped 3.1 percent to 247 yen after
falling as low as 237 yen in the morning session, its lowest
since at least 1974, as brokerages fell in the downbeat market.
Nomura shed nearly 15 percent on Tuesday, losing 160 billion
yen ($2 billion) in market capitalisation, the day Olympus
admitted it hid losses dating as far back as the 1990s. Olympus
is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial
adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the centre of
the scandal.
Olympus shares were overwhelmed by a glut of sell orders and
ended down 17.1 percent by their daily limit of 100 yen, at 484
yen.
"I don't think it will be very long, less than one to two
weeks before the bourse places Olympus on its supervisory list,"
said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management.
Placement on the bourse's supervisory list is sometimes but
not always a step towards a delisting.
Shares of trading companies fell as gold prices dropped, and
following a fall in crude oil prices on Wednesday.
Mitsubishi Corp dropped 4.8 percent to 1,560 yen
and Marubeni Corp fell 6.2 percent to 441 yen. Mitsui &
Co Ltd tumbled 5.5 percent to 1,111 yen.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)