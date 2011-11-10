Nikkei drops nearly 3 pct on Italy fears

* Share losses more moderate than those on Wall Street

* Bank shares drop in heavy trading

* Olympus shares untraded, settle down 17 pct by daily limit

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average fell nearly 3 percent on Thursday to its lowest close in five weeks after a surge in Italian bond yields signalled the worst might not be over for Europe's debt crisis, while banks plunged after a drop in their global peers.

Shares of Olympus Corp were overwhelmed by sell orders and remained untraded, ending down 17 percent by their daily trading limit. A source told Reuters the scandal-hit company is likely to miss a Monday deadline for reporting its first-half earnings, which would bring the 92-year-old firm a step closer to delisting.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot to their highest since the euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and that the country must hold an election.

The election, which Berlusconi said was not likely until February, would leave a three-month policy vacuum that could hinder progress on containing the region's debt crisis.

"The developments in Italy sent Wall Street down sharply, but Japan's losses weren't as steep because Japan's recent gains weren't as strong," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

The Nikkei average lost 2.9 percent to end at 8,500.80, compared with a 3.7 percent drop by the Standard & Poor's 500 Index on Wednesday. The broader Topix index fell 2.6 percent to 730.30.

The Nikkei advanced 3.3 percent in October, while the S&P gained 11 percent.

Volume was strong compared to recent sessions, with 1.96 billion shares changing hands, up from Wednesday's 1.8 billion shares. Nearly ten shares fell for each one that gained.

Like their overseas financial counterparts, shares of Japan's three biggest lenders underperformed.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group tumbled 4.7 percent to 2,030 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.7 percent. They were the second- and third-heaviest traded issues by turnover on the main board, respectively.

Nomura Holdings slipped 3.1 percent to 247 yen after falling as low as 237 yen in the morning session, its lowest since at least 1974, as brokerages fell in the downbeat market.

Nomura shed nearly 15 percent on Tuesday, losing 160 billion yen ($2 billion) in market capitalisation, the day Olympus admitted it hid losses dating as far back as the 1990s. Olympus is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the centre of the scandal.

Olympus shares were overwhelmed by a glut of sell orders and ended down 17.1 percent by their daily limit of 100 yen, at 484 yen.

"I don't think it will be very long, less than one to two weeks before the bourse places Olympus on its supervisory list," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

Placement on the bourse's supervisory list is sometimes but not always a step towards a delisting.

Shares of trading companies fell as gold prices dropped, and following a fall in crude oil prices on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Corp dropped 4.8 percent to 1,560 yen and Marubeni Corp fell 6.2 percent to 441 yen. Mitsui & Co Ltd tumbled 5.5 percent to 1,111 yen. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)