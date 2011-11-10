Nikkei likely to rise but gains seen limited

TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average is
likely to rise on Friday, regaining some ground lost in the
previous session's sharp sell-off, but worries about the
situation in Europe will likely keep gains in check.
Italy moved closer to a national unity government on
Thursday, with outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
reversing a call for early elections. But the country paid its
highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month debt on Thursday,
raising fears that its borrowing costs were becoming
unsustainable.
"There is some relief that the situation in Europe appears
more stable and U.S. stocks recovered some of their losses so we
will see some buying back today, but there investors have no
reason to take big new positions ahead of the weekend," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.
On Thursday, the Nikkei average lost 2.9 percent to
end at a five-week closing low of 8,500.80, while the broader
Topix index dropped 2.6 percent to 730.30.
Futures prices indicate the index is poised to take back
some of those losses. Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,530,
up 40 points from their Osaka close of 8,490..
The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,450 to 8,600
on Friday, strategists said.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 4.6 million shares. Buy
orders came to 9 million and sell orders totalled 13.6 million.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Olympus
The Tokyo stock exchange warned scandal-hit Olympus Corp on
Thursday it will be delisted after 62 years as a publicly traded
company if it fails to report earnings by Dec. 14, another blow
to the Japanese camera-maker's chances of survival. On Thursday,
its shares were overwhelmed by sell orders and remained
untraded, ending down 17 percent by their daily trading limit.
Olympus will remain a component of the Nikkei average for
the time being, the Nikkei publisher said on Thursday.
Investigations revealed an elaborate scheme for concealing
losses on risky bets behind a facade of inflated bank deposits
and securities holdings, business daily Nikkei reported.
- Daio Paper
Tokyo Stock Exchange has put scandal-hit Japanese tissue
maker Daio Paper Corp on its supervisory list after the company
said it was likely to miss a Nov. 14 deadline to post first-half
results. The company said it aimed to file figures by Dec. 14.
If it missed that, it would result in the company being delisted
from the TSE.
- Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday the
company was still examining the right timing for a full
resumption of production in Thailand after a decision a day
earlier to restart partial work there on Nov. 21.
- Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing Co aims to increase its Uniqlo casual wear
stores in South Korea from 64 now to 300 in fiscal 2020,
boosting sales eightfold from fiscal 2011, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)