Nikkei likely to rise but gains seen limited

TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average is likely to rise on Friday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session's sharp sell-off, but worries about the situation in Europe will likely keep gains in check.

Italy moved closer to a national unity government on Thursday, with outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reversing a call for early elections. But the country paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month debt on Thursday, raising fears that its borrowing costs were becoming unsustainable.

"There is some relief that the situation in Europe appears more stable and U.S. stocks recovered some of their losses so we will see some buying back today, but there investors have no reason to take big new positions ahead of the weekend," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

On Thursday, the Nikkei average lost 2.9 percent to end at a five-week closing low of 8,500.80, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.6 percent to 730.30.

Futures prices indicate the index is poised to take back some of those losses. Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,530, up 40 points from their Osaka close of 8,490..

The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,450 to 8,600 on Friday, strategists said.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 4.6 million shares. Buy orders came to 9 million and sell orders totalled 13.6 million.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Olympus

The Tokyo stock exchange warned scandal-hit Olympus Corp on Thursday it will be delisted after 62 years as a publicly traded company if it fails to report earnings by Dec. 14, another blow to the Japanese camera-maker's chances of survival. On Thursday, its shares were overwhelmed by sell orders and remained untraded, ending down 17 percent by their daily trading limit.

Olympus will remain a component of the Nikkei average for the time being, the Nikkei publisher said on Thursday.

Investigations revealed an elaborate scheme for concealing losses on risky bets behind a facade of inflated bank deposits and securities holdings, business daily Nikkei reported.

- Daio Paper

Tokyo Stock Exchange has put scandal-hit Japanese tissue maker Daio Paper Corp on its supervisory list after the company said it was likely to miss a Nov. 14 deadline to post first-half results. The company said it aimed to file figures by Dec. 14. If it missed that, it would result in the company being delisted from the TSE.

- Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday the company was still examining the right timing for a full resumption of production in Thailand after a decision a day earlier to restart partial work there on Nov. 21.

- Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co aims to increase its Uniqlo casual wear stores in South Korea from 64 now to 300 in fiscal 2020, boosting sales eightfold from fiscal 2011, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)