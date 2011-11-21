版本:
Nikkei falls on Europe, U.S. debt worries

 TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average slipped
on Monday, as newly installed European leaders grapple with
parlous finances and as a U.S. bipartisan committee inches
closer to a deficit reduction deadline.	
 The Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent to 8,360.67 after the
open, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.4 percent
to 717.44.   	
	
	
       	

 	
	

 	

 	

 	

  	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)

