2011年 11月 21日 星期一 14:02 BJT

Nikkei drops on Europe, U.S. debt worries

 TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average fell on
Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European
leaders grapple with sovereign debt woes and as a U.S.
bipartisan committee looked set to miss a deficit reduction
deadline.    	
 The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,348.27, while the
broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 717.08.    	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

