Nikkei drops on Europe, U.S. debt worries

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average fell on Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European leaders grapple with sovereign debt woes and as a U.S. bipartisan committee looked set to miss a deficit reduction deadline.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,348.27, while the broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 717.08.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: