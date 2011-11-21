Nikkei drops on Europe, U.S. debt worries

* Nikkei marks lowest close since March 2009

* Benchmark may break key support this week -strategist

* TSE trades for extra half hour as planned, volume still thin

* Downside supported by hopes for ETF buying by BOJ

* Olympus surges despite deepening probe as speculators buy

By Lisa Twaronite and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average fell to its lowest closing level since March 2009 on Monday, with key support looking fragile as newly installed European leaders grapple with sovereign debt woes and as a U.S. bipartisan committee looked set to miss a deficit reduction deadline.

Olympus Corp surged 16 percent, rising by its daily limit as speculators rushed to buy shares of the troubled company even as long-term holders have cut their stakes and the company's outlook remains far from clear.

In the United States, sources said the bipartisan deficit-reduction committee will announce that they failed to meet their deadline to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over the next decade.

"Tomorrow could be scary, if the U.S. misses its deadline," Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"Depending on how U.S. stocks react, the Nikkei could break through support at the Oct. 5 low of 8,343," he added.

The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,348.27, within sight of that level, after falling as low as 8,343.93. The broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 717.08.

About 1.23 billion changed hands on the main board, below Friday's 1.45 billion and last week's average of 1.39 billion shares.

Volume was light even though the Tokyo Stock Exchange began new trading hours on Monday, with the morning session extended by a half-hour to 11:30 a.m. Tokyo time (0230 GMT).

"Despite the fact that they extended morning trading hours, volume remains extremely thin and most investors are staying put in this market," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

New leaders in Greece, Italy and now Spain are rushing to enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

The BOJ announced it bought exchange-traded funds worth 16.4 billion yen ($213 million) and 700 million yen of REITs on Friday, and expectations of further buying provided some support for shares.

But such buying could slow, as the central bank has incurred a latent loss of over 40 billion yen ($520 million) on its ETF holdings as of the end of September, Reuters calculations show.

SWINGING SHARPLY

Shares of embattled Olympus reversed Friday's 16 percent drop, ending at 725 yen.

The rebound came even as investigators continued to probe whether funds used to cover up losses were funnelled to criminal groups. Scrutiny is set to increase on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780 million investment in technology firm ITX.

Automakers underperformed the broad market in heavy trading, as the dollar slipped below 77.00 yen, raising fears that a strong Japanese currency will take a bigger bite out of their profits if the dollar falls further on the deficit reduction impasse.

Toyota Motor Corp fell 2.6 percent to 2,385 yen after earlier dropping to 2,376 yen, its lowest level since May 1996. It was the second-heaviest traded issue by turnover.

Rivals Honda Motor Co shed 2.2 percent to 2,153 yen and Nissan Motor Co dropped 3 percent to 653 yen.

Elpida Memory Inc lost 7.3 percent to 319 yen, continuing its recent fall on investor concerns about weak demand and low prices for DRAM chips.

Japan's biggest maker of the chips has shed about a third of its value since Oct. 27, when it posted a quarterly operating loss on weak demand for PC chips. Since then, the flooding in Thailand has made the supply situation even worse and further weighed on demand.

Mobile social gaming network operator DeNA Co tumbled 12.4 percent to 2,302 yen and was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.

After the close, rival Gree said it and KDDI Corp filed a suit on Monday against DeNA over claims that the Mobage game site operator was blocking content providers from supplying games to other platforms. Gree shares lost 5.1 percent to 2,614 yen and KDDI added 1.3 percent to 545,000 yen. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)

