Nikkei braced for fall but support at March low could hold

 TOKYO, Nov 22 The Nikkei average is
expected to tumble to at least an 8-month intraday low on
Tuesday on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt
problems, but a two-and-a-half-year low set in March could hold
for now.	
 Volume is expected to be thin, and investors may not push
prices down too far ahead of a Japanese holiday on Wednesday,
strategists said.	
Wall Street skidded as a special U.S. congressional committee
was expected to fail to reach a deal after three months of talks
on slashing the U.S. budget deficit.. 	
Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said a recent rise in
interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic
growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.
  	
 "U.S. shares could rebound a bit while Japan is on holiday,
depending on U.S. and European developments, and no one wants to
be positioned to miss such a move," said Yumi Nishimura, a
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities	
 The benchmark Nikkei is expected to trade in a range
of 8,200 to 8,300 on Tuesday, strategists said. It is seen
breaking below an 8-month low of 8,343, but the March 15 low of
8,227 could provide support.	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,265, down 95 points or
1.1 percent from their Osaka close of 8,360..	
 On Monday, the Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,348.27 and the
broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 717.08.	
	
> Selloff in 4th day on Europe, U.S. debt concerns        
> Dollar jumps vs high-yield currencies on debt woes    
> U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk                
> Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears     
> Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fears        	
 	

  STOCKS TO WATCH	
 -- Gree, KDDI, DeNA 	
 Gree said it and KDDI Corp filed a suit on Monday against
mobile social gaming firm DeNA Co over claims that the Mobage
game site operator was blocking content providers from supplying
games to other platforms. 	
 Separately, DeNA denied a report it was being investigated
by a securities watchdog and said it saw nothing suspicious in
the fact that its share price fell before it announced it was
buying a baseball team.  	
 -- Olympus 	
 Olympus Corp said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed
to look into an accounting scandal has so far found no evidence
that funds from its M&A deals went to organised crime syndicates
or that "yakuza" gangsters were involved. 	
 -- Inpex 	
 Inpex Corp said on Monday it has been granted approval to
acquire 100 percent of Indonesia's Babar Selaru Block, expected
to be a promising area for oil and gas discovery.
 	
 -- Mitsubishi Corp 	
 Trading house Mitsubishi Corp  will be part of a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Iraq and start exporting LNG to
Japan from as early as 2020, helping Japan secure a stable
energy supply, the Nikkei business daily said. 	
 --  Mitsubishi Motors, Suzuki Motor  	
 Mitsubishi Motors Corp will supply electric minivehicles for
commercial use to Suzuki Motor Corp on an OEM (original
equipment manufacturer) basis as soon as next spring, the Nikkei
business daily said. 	
 -- Asahi Kasei 	
 Swiss biotech firm Actelion said on Monday a
Californian court issued an amended final judgment in its
licensing dispute with Japanese drugmaker Asahi Kasei, allowing
it to further reduce its provision for the case. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)

