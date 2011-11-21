Nikkei braced for fall but support at March low could hold

TOKYO, Nov 22 The Nikkei average is expected to tumble to at least an 8-month intraday low on Tuesday on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems, but a two-and-a-half-year low set in March could hold for now.

Volume is expected to be thin, and investors may not push prices down too far ahead of a Japanese holiday on Wednesday, strategists said.

Wall Street skidded as a special U.S. congressional committee was expected to fail to reach a deal after three months of talks on slashing the U.S. budget deficit..

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.

"U.S. shares could rebound a bit while Japan is on holiday, depending on U.S. and European developments, and no one wants to be positioned to miss such a move," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities

The benchmark Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,200 to 8,300 on Tuesday, strategists said. It is seen breaking below an 8-month low of 8,343, but the March 15 low of 8,227 could provide support.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,265, down 95 points or 1.1 percent from their Osaka close of 8,360..

On Monday, the Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,348.27 and the broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 717.08.

> Selloff in 4th day on Europe, U.S. debt concerns > Dollar jumps vs high-yield currencies on debt woes > U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk > Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears > Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fears

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Gree, KDDI, DeNA

Gree said it and KDDI Corp filed a suit on Monday against mobile social gaming firm DeNA Co over claims that the Mobage game site operator was blocking content providers from supplying games to other platforms.

Separately, DeNA denied a report it was being investigated by a securities watchdog and said it saw nothing suspicious in the fact that its share price fell before it announced it was buying a baseball team.

-- Olympus

Olympus Corp said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed to look into an accounting scandal has so far found no evidence that funds from its M&A deals went to organised crime syndicates or that "yakuza" gangsters were involved.

-- Inpex

Inpex Corp said on Monday it has been granted approval to acquire 100 percent of Indonesia's Babar Selaru Block, expected to be a promising area for oil and gas discovery.

-- Mitsubishi Corp

Trading house Mitsubishi Corp will be part of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Iraq and start exporting LNG to Japan from as early as 2020, helping Japan secure a stable energy supply, the Nikkei business daily said.

-- Mitsubishi Motors, Suzuki Motor

Mitsubishi Motors Corp will supply electric minivehicles for commercial use to Suzuki Motor Corp on an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) basis as soon as next spring, the Nikkei business daily said.

-- Asahi Kasei

Swiss biotech firm Actelion said on Monday a Californian court issued an amended final judgment in its licensing dispute with Japanese drugmaker Asahi Kasei, allowing it to further reduce its provision for the case. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)