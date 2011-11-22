Nikkei claws back losses after fall to 8-month intraday low

* Support at March 15 low seen holding for now- strategists

* Volume thin ahead of Wednesday holiday

* Olympus soars after panel finds no evidence so far of crime ties

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 22 The Nikkei average clawed back lost ground after tumbling to an 8-month intraday low on Tuesday as investors sold risk assets on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems, though a two-and-a-half-year low set in March was holding for now.

Volume was thin ahead of a Japanese holiday on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to push prices down too far and some shares paring losses from lows hit shortly after the open.

"While it wouldn't be strange for the Nikkei to break the next support level later this week and it will be tough to make any upside progress, there might be a short-term rebound overseas, which could make Japanese shares appear oversold," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities.

Wall Street skidded on Monday as a special U.S. congressional committee was expected to fail to reach a deal after three months of talks on slashing the U.S. budget deficit. .

Concerns about Europe's debt situation persisted as well, with Moody's Investors Service saying a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.

The Nikkei was flat at 8,347.54 after earlier falling as low as 8,261.01, below support at the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01.

The benchmark remained above 8,227.63, the intraday nadir hit on March 15 in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami four days before.

The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 718.35 after earlier falling to a new two-and-a-half-year low of 709.86. The Topix broke through its March low on Oct 5.

"The fact that the Topix has already broken its March low means that it's possible for the Nikkei to follow suit, with 8,000 the next Nikkei downside target level," Ushio added.

Resistance for the Nikkei lies at its 5-day moving average around 8,403.

Volume was thin, with 715 million share changing hands, compared to last week's average full-day volume of 1.39 billion.

Shares in scandal-hit Olympus Corp were up 16.4 percent, after earlier rising as much as 20.4 percent, continuing its climb from the previous session. It was the second-heaviest traded share on the main board by turnover.

Olympus said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed to look into an accounting scandal has so far found no evidence that funds from its M&A deals went to organised crime syndicates or that "yakuza" gangsters were involved.

DeNA Co Ltd fell 5.2 percent to 2,187 yen and topped the highest turnover list after KDDI Corp and Gree filed a suit on Monday against the mobile social gaming firm over claims that the Mobage game site operator was blocking content providers from supplying games to other platforms.

Gree added 1.5 percent and KDDI was flat.

Separately, DeNA denied a report it was being investigated by a securities watchdog and said it saw nothing suspicious in the fact that its share price fell before it announced it was buying a baseball team. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)