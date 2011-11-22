Nikkei pares losses after fall to 8-mth low

TOKYO Nov 22 The Nikkei average pared losses after tumbling to an 8-month low on Tuesday as investors sold riskier assets on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems.

The Nikkei ended down 0.4 percent to 8,314.74 but the broader Topix index climbed 0.1 percent to 717.79. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)