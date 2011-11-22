Nikkei pares losses after fall to 8-mth low

BRIEF-Kitov announces initiation of formal investigation by Israeli Securities Authority
* Kitov announces initiation of formal investigation by Israeli Securities Authority
TOKYO Nov 22 The Nikkei average pared losses after tumbling to an 8-month low on Tuesday as investors sold riskier assets on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems.
The Nikkei ended down 0.4 percent to 8,314.74 but the broader Topix index climbed 0.1 percent to 717.79. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Kitov announces initiation of formal investigation by Israeli Securities Authority
* On February 6, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement-SEC filing
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp