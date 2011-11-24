版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 24日 星期四 08:10 BJT

Nikkei falls to lowest level since April 2009

 TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average fell more
than 1 percent to its lowest level since April 2009 on Thursday,
as mounting European debt concerns push overseas equities
markets lower.        	
 The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 8,186.36 while the
broader Topix index slipped 1.5 percent to 707.32. 	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

