Nikkei falls to lowest level since April 2009

* Expectation of BOJ, public fund buying supports market

* Fanuc, Komatsu slip after disappointing China data

* Olympus shares rise in heavy trading

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average fell more than 1 percent to its lowest intraday level since April 2009 on Thursday, hurt by a worrying German bond sale and expectations that mounting European debt concerns will continue to push overseas equities markets lower.

But strategists say that Tokyo's fall is being tempered by expectations of buying by public pension funds, as well as the Bank of Japan's exchange-traded fund (ETF) purchases which are part of the central bank's liquidity-boosting programme.

"There are no reasons to be optimistic, but there is reason to expect BOJ and public pension fund buying, so the downside is supported for now," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

Germany suffered one of its least successful debt auctions for new 10-year debt since the euro was launched in 1999, sparking fears the debt crisis was even beginning to threaten the country on rising expectations it will have to bail out Europe's weaker nations.

Europe's woes helped send Wall Street to its sixth straight losing day on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday and were catching up with losses overseas.

The Nikkei had dropped 1.4 percent to 8,199.69 by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix index had slipped 1 percent to 710.75.

The Nikkei opened below 8,227.63, the two-and-a-half-year intraday low hit on March 15 in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami four days before.

Strategists said support lies at 8,150, the level at which Nikkei futures closed in Chicago.

Resistance lies at the 5-day moving average, now around 8,343, but market participants were more focused on downside risks rather than upside potential.

"Depending on developments in Europe and markets' reaction to them, Japanese stocks could continue to follow global markets down, and the 8,000 level could be broken within this month," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities.

Volume was thin, with about 772 million shares changing hands on the main board, suggesting the day's volume could fall below Tuesday's full-day total of 1.51 billion.

CHINA FACTORY SHRINK

Komatsu fell 3.8 percent to 1,824 yen and Fanuc Corp shed 2.9 percent to 11,900 yen. The construction equipment maker and industrial robot maker both garner significant sales in China, and dropped after preliminary data showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November.

Shares of Olympus Corp jumped 12.9 percent to 981 yen, and were the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, rising for the third day as calls mounted for the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker to remain listed.

Big stockholders, a major governance advocacy group and ousted CEO Michael Woodford have all called for the Olympus not to be delisted. Olympus has also said it will meet a Dec. 14 deadline for filing its financial statements for the six-months to September.

Isuzu Motors rose 1.5 percent to 344 yen after Deutsche Bank raised the automaker's target price to 450 yen from 415 yen. Deutsche kept its "buy" rating on Isuzu and said the target price change was due to the company's positive first-half results and its mid-term plan focused on emerging markets. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)