版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 24日 星期四 14:06 BJT

Nikkei hits 2 1/2-yr low on debt crisis worry

 TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average ended at
a two-and-a-half-year low on Thursday, hurt by a worrying German
bond sale and expectations that mounting European debt concerns
will continue to push overseas equities markets lower.	
 The benchmark Nikkei lost 1.8 percent to 8,165.18,
while the broader Topix index shed 1.6 percent to
706.08. 	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐