Nikkei hits 2 1/2-yr low on debt crisis worry

TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average ended at a two-and-a-half-year low on Thursday, hurt by a worrying German bond sale and expectations that mounting European debt concerns will continue to push overseas equities markets lower.

The benchmark Nikkei lost 1.8 percent to 8,165.18, while the broader Topix index shed 1.6 percent to 706.08. (Reporting by Mari Saito)