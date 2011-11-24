Nikkei set to slip on euro zone debt fears

TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei share average is set to slip and hover near 8,100 on Friday after statements by German and French ministers convinced investors that euro zone leaders were no closer to a consensus on how to contain the region's debt crisis.

"Investors are going to continue to sell following European stocks and lack of any more clarity from leaders after the meeting," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager for SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,100 to 8,250 on Friday, strategists said.

Nishi said market participants were hoping that the Bank of Japan would buy exchange-traded funds to prop up the market.

European shares fell for the sixth consecutive session in low volume on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm on her opposition to issuance of euro bonds and said the European Central Bank cannot take a more decisive role in stemming the debt crisis.

France has called for the central bank to intervene massively to counter a market stampede out of euro zone government bonds.

German bonds fell to their lowest level in nearly a month after Wednesday's auction, as borrowing costs of almost all euro zone states, even France, Austria and the Netherlands, have spiked in the last two weeks.

On Thursday, the Nikkei tumbled 1.8 percent to 8,165.18, a two-and-a-half-year low, while the broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 706.08.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, Wall Street fell for its sixth day with U.S. financials leading the losses.

>Euro hits 7-week low, Merkel comments weigh >Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows >Gold steadies, eyes second week of falls >Oil climbs on stock draws, France moots Iran import ban

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Marubeni

The Nikkei business daily reported on Friday that Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp bought out Brazilian grain port operator, Terlogs Terminal Maritimo for about $60 million.

--Mitsui

Mitsui & Co has earmarked about 500-600 billion yen a year under its three-year business plan to continue investment starting next April, the Nikkei business daily said.

Mitsui intends to invest in businesses other than resources, spending more on stable sectors such as medicine, food and infrastructure, the paper reported.

--Suzuki

Suzuki Motors filed for international arbitration in a dispute with Volkswagen after the German automaker refused to sell back its 20 percent stake in the Japanese competitor.

--Panasonic

Electronics maker Panasonic Corp plans to sell smartphones in Europe from next spring, the Nikkei said.

The company, which is in talks with a major telecommunications firm operating in European countries, also plans to bring its smartphones to North America and Asia, said the Nikkei.

--Olympus Corp

Former Olympus president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori quit the scandal-hit company as directors on Thursday.

Ousted CEO turned whistle-blower Michael Woodford met on Thursday with Tokyo prosecutors, who are investigating an accounting scandal that has engulfed the company. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)