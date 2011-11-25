Nikkei holds near 2-1/2 yr low, Olympus surges

* Nikkei edges up 0.1 pct after hitting 2-1/2 yr low

* Olympus vaults 20 pct as Woodford attends board meeting

* Nintendo up 4 percent on report of Nov 3DS sales

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei share average held near a two-and-a-half-year low on Friday as statements by German and French officials convinced markets that leaders were no closer to a consensus on how to contain the region's debt crisis.

But scandal-hit Olympus Corp jumped 20 percent, gaining for a fourth straight day, as ousted CEO turned whistle blower Michael Woodford confronted the men that sacked him at a board meeting. [ID:nL4E7MP00Y

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm on her opposition to issuance of euro bonds and said the European Central Bank cannot take a more decisive role in stemming the debt crisis.

But sources told Reuters that the ECB is considering an unprecedented move of extending the term of loans it offers to banks to 2 or even 3 years to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

"There is just no clarity for the market right now," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"It would not be surprising for the Nikkei to go below the 8,100 although this would be purely technical and not a fall to rock bottom," said Sakagami.

The benchmark Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,171.33. It earlier fell to 8,135, a fresh two-and-a-half year low.

The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 707.44.

Market participants speculated that the Bank of Japan could buy exchange-traded funds on Friday to prop up the market.

European shares fell for a sixth consecutive session in low volume while U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Olympus shares surged 20.9 percent to 1,232 yen. Former company president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori, at the center of the accounting scandal engulfing the firm, quit the company as directors on Thursday.

Nintendo Co Ltd jumped 4 percent to 11,280 yen after the Nikkei newspaper said blockbuster game titles have boosted sales of Nintendo's 3DS units.

About 340,000 units of the Nintendo 3DS were sold in the first three weeks of November, the paper said.

Shares of Panasonic Corp gained 0.6 percent to 690 yen after a Nikkei business daily said the electronics maker was planning to sell smartphones in Europe starting next spring.

The company, which is in talks with a major telecommunications firm operating in European countries, also plans to bring its smartphones to North America and Asia, said the Nikkei. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)