Nikkei holds near 2-1/2 yr low, Olympus surges

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei average remained near a two-and-a-half-year low on Friday as statements by German and French officials convinced markets that leaders were no closer to a consensus on how to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.

But Olympus Corp jumped 20 percent, logging gains for the fourth straight day, after ousted CEO Michael Woodford said board members had a "shared desire" for the scandal-hit firm to avoid delisting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm in her opposition to changing the role of the European Central Bank to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

Sources told Reuters the ECB is considering an unprecedented move to extend the term of loans it offers to banks to two or even three years to contain the crisis.

"It would not be surprising for the Nikkei to go below 8,100 although this would be purely technical and not a fall to rock bottom," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,173.31. It earlier fell to 8,135, a fresh two-and-a-half-year low.

The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 707.70.

"I think Europe will follow a similar path to Japan after the bubble burst, and this looks like the starting line before it all crumbles," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka.

Market participants speculated that the Bank of Japan could buy exchange-traded funds on Friday to prop up the market.

"It's becoming a challenge for the BOJ to increase its buying at this continued pace. The market has to fall to still another level for them to buy," said Nakajima.

European shares fell for a sixth consecutive session in low volume on Thursday while U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving.

OLYMPUS JUMPS AFTER TENSE MEETING

Olympus shares surged 20.7 percent to 1,230 yen as former CEO Woodford came face to face with those responsible for his dismissal a little over a month ago.

Former company president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former executive vice president Hisashi Mori, at the centre of the accounting scandal engulfing the firm, quit as directors on Thursday.

Semiconductor-related shares were among gainers after the Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan's eight leading suppliers are expected to receive a combined 278-290 billion yen ($3.61-3.76 billion) in orders in the October-December period, 26-31 percent more than in the previous quarter.

Tokyo Electron Ltd gained 1.3 percent to 3,910 yen, after the Nikkei daily said the biggest Japanese supplier of chip- and LCD-related equipment is on track for a 46 percent rise in orders for October-December to around 110 billion yen.

Ulvac Inc added 5.6 percent to 910 yen, while Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, gained 6.5 percent to 378 yen after SMBC Nikko Securities upgraded it to "outperform".

Nintendo Co Ltd jumped 4 percent to 11,280 yen after the Nikkei newspaper said blockbuster game titles have boosted sales of its 3DS.

About 340,000 units of the Nintendo 3DS were sold in the first three weeks of November, the paper said.

Shares of Panasonic Corp gained 0.3 percent to 688 yen after the Nikkei daily said the electronics maker plans to sell smartphones in Europe from next spring. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)