Nikkei holds near 2-1/2 yr low, Olympus surges

* Nikkei edges up 0.1 pct after hitting 2-1/2 yr low
* Olympus soars, board wants to avoid delisting
* Chip-related shares jump, boost in orders seen
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei average remained near a
two-and-a-half-year low on Friday as statements by German and
French officials convinced markets that leaders were no closer
to a consensus on how to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.
But Olympus Corp jumped 20 percent, logging gains
for the fourth straight day, after ousted CEO Michael Woodford
said board members had a "shared desire" for the scandal-hit
firm to avoid delisting.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm in her opposition
to changing the role of the European Central Bank to ease the
euro zone debt crisis.
Sources told Reuters the ECB is considering an unprecedented
move to extend the term of loans it offers to banks to two or
even three years to contain the crisis.
"It would not be surprising for the Nikkei to go below 8,100
although this would be purely technical and not a fall to rock
bottom," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity
research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,173.31. It
earlier fell to 8,135, a fresh two-and-a-half-year low.
The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to
707.70.
"I think Europe will follow a similar path to Japan after
the bubble burst, and this looks like the starting line before
it all crumbles," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at
Cosmo Securities in Osaka.
Market participants speculated that the Bank of Japan could
buy exchange-traded funds on Friday to prop up the market.
"It's becoming a challenge for the BOJ to increase its
buying at this continued pace. The market has to fall to still
another level for them to buy," said Nakajima.
European shares fell for a sixth consecutive session in low
volume on Thursday while U.S. markets were closed for
Thanksgiving.
OLYMPUS JUMPS AFTER TENSE MEETING
Olympus shares surged 20.7 percent to 1,230 yen as former
CEO Woodford came face to face with those responsible for his
dismissal a little over a month ago.
Former company president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former
executive vice president Hisashi Mori, at the centre of the
accounting scandal engulfing the firm, quit as directors on
Thursday.
Semiconductor-related shares were among gainers after the
Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan's eight leading suppliers
are expected to receive a combined 278-290 billion yen
($3.61-3.76 billion) in orders in the October-December period,
26-31 percent more than in the previous quarter.
Tokyo Electron Ltd gained 1.3 percent to 3,910 yen,
after the Nikkei daily said the biggest Japanese supplier of
chip- and LCD-related equipment is on track for a 46 percent
rise in orders for October-December to around 110 billion yen.
Ulvac Inc added 5.6 percent to 910 yen, while
Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips,
gained 6.5 percent to 378 yen after SMBC Nikko Securities
upgraded it to "outperform".
Nintendo Co Ltd jumped 4 percent to 11,280 yen
after the Nikkei newspaper said blockbuster game titles have
boosted sales of its 3DS.
About 340,000 units of the Nintendo 3DS were sold in the
first three weeks of November, the paper said.
Shares of Panasonic Corp gained 0.3 percent to 688
yen after the Nikkei daily said the electronics maker plans to
sell smartphones in Europe from next spring.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael
Watson)