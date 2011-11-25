Nikkei stays near 2-1/2 yr low, Olympus surges

* Nikkei edges up 0.2 pct after hitting 2-1/2 yr low
* Olympus soars, board wants to avoid delisting
* Chip-related shares jump, boost in orders seen
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei average eked out a gain but
remained on track for a losing week on Friday as statements by
German and French officials failed to convince investors that
leaders were closer to a consensus on how to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
Olympus Corp rose in heavy trade by as much as 25
percent, up for the fourth straight day, after ousted CEO
Michael Woodford said board members had a "shared desire" for
the scandal-hit firm to avoid delisting.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm in her opposition
to changing the role of the European Central Bank to ease the
euro zone debt crisis.
Sources told Reuters the ECB is considering an unprecedented
move to extend the term of loans it offers to banks to two or
even three years to contain the crisis.
"Some investors bought back recently oversold shares in the
afternoon, but concerns about the European situation remain,"
said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,179.83. It
earlier fell to 8,135.79, a fresh two-and-a-half-year low, and
was on track to lose more then 2 percent for the week.
The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to
709.41.
European shares fell for a sixth consecutive session in low
volume on Thursday, while U.S. markets were closed for
Thanksgiving after six sessions of losses.
"I think Europe will follow a similar path to Japan after
the bubble burst, and this looks like the starting line before
it all crumbles," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at
Cosmo Securities in Osaka.
TENSE MEETING
Olympus shares rose 7.8 percent after former CEO Woodford
came face to face with those responsible for his dismissal a
little over a month ago.
Former company president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former
executive vice president Hisashi Mori, at the centre of the
accounting scandal engulfing the firm, quit as directors on
Thursday.
Semiconductor-related shares were among gainers after the
Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan's eight leading suppliers
are expected to receive a combined 278-290 billion yen
($3.61-3.76 billion) in orders in the October-December period,
26-31 percent more than in the previous quarter.
Tokyo Electron Ltd gained 1.7 percent after the
Nikkei daily said the biggest Japanese supplier of chip- and
LCD-related equipment is on track for a 46 percent rise in
orders for October-December to around 110 billion yen.
Ulvac Inc added 5 percent, while Elpida Memory Inc
, Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, gained 8.5
percent after SMBC Nikko Securities upgraded it to "outperform".
Nintendo Co Ltd rose 3.4 percent after the Nikkei
newspaper said blockbuster game titles have boosted sales of its
3DS.
About 340,000 units of the Nintendo 3DS were sold in the
first three weeks of November, the paper said.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito)