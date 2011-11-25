Nikkei edges down as European fears persist

* Benchmark sheds more than 2 pct for week

* Olympus soars, board wants to avoid delisting

* Chip-related shares jump, boost in orders seen

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 25 The Nikkei average slipped on Friday but ended off lows, rounding out a losing week as statements by German and French officials failed to convince investors that leaders were closer to a consensus on how to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.

Olympus Corp surged in heavy trade, bringing its weekly gain to 77 percent, after ousted CEO Michael Woodford said board members had a "shared desire" for the scandal-hit firm to avoid delisting.

Chip-related shares gained after business daily Nikkei reported that orders for semiconductors and LCD production equipment are expected to rise about 30 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, due to higher investment in chip miniaturisation.

"Some investors bought back recently oversold shares in the afternoon, but concerns about the European situation remain," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm in her opposition to changing the role of the European Central Bank to ease the euro-zone debt crisis.

Sources told Reuters the ECB is considering an unprecedented move to extend the term of loans it offers to banks to two or even three years to contain the crisis.

The Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent at 8,160.01, after earlier falling to a fresh two-and-a-half-year low of 8,135.79, and lost 2.6 percent for the week.

The broader Topix index eked out a 0.1 percent gain to 706.60, but slipped 1.9 percent for the week.

Volume was in line with recent thin ranges, with 1.5 billion shares changing hands on the first section. Nearly twice as many issues declined as advanced.

Weekly data from the Finance Ministry on Friday showed that foreign investors sold a net 77.2 billion yen ($1 billion) worth of shares last week, the third straight week of net selling.

European shares fell for a sixth consecutive session in low volume on Thursday, while U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday after six sessions of losses.

"I think Europe will follow a similar path to Japan after the bubble burst, and this looks like the starting line before it all crumbles," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka.

TENSE MEETING

Olympus, the heaviest-traded issue by turnover on the main board, was up 8.6 percent at 1,107 yen after earlier rising as much as 25 percent, as former CEO Woodford met board members responsible for his dismissal a little over a month ago.

The disgraced company's shares are still down about 55 percent since the scandal erupted last month with Woodford's ousting.

Semiconductor-related shares were among gainers, with Tokyo Electron Ltd rising 1.7 percent to 3,925 yen after the Nikkei daily said the biggest Japanese supplier of chip- and LCD-related equipment is on track for a 46 percent rise in orders for October-December to around 110 billion yen.

Ulvac Inc added 5 percent to 905 yen, while Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, soared 7.9 percent to 383 yen after SMBC Nikko Securities upgraded it to "outperform".

Nintendo Co Ltd rose 3.2 percent to 11,200 yen after the Nikkei newspaper said blockbuster game titles have boosted sales of its 3DS, with about 340,000 units of the handheld device sold in the first three weeks of November.

Mazda Motor Corp rose 2.3 percent to 133 yen after the company announced on Friday that it has developed a way to improve the fuel economy of passenger cars by as much as 10 percent. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)