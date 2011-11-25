Nikkei edges down as European fears persist

* Benchmark sheds more than 2 pct for week
* Olympus soars, board wants to avoid delisting
* Chip-related shares jump, boost in orders seen
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 25 The Nikkei average slipped
on Friday but ended off lows, rounding out a losing week as
statements by German and French officials failed to convince
investors that leaders were closer to a consensus on how to
contain the euro-zone debt crisis.
Olympus Corp surged in heavy trade, bringing its
weekly gain to 77 percent, after ousted CEO Michael Woodford
said board members had a "shared desire" for the scandal-hit
firm to avoid delisting.
Chip-related shares gained after business daily Nikkei
reported that orders for semiconductors and LCD production
equipment are expected to rise about 30 percent in
October-December from the previous quarter, due to higher
investment in chip miniaturisation.
"Some investors bought back recently oversold shares in the
afternoon, but concerns about the European situation remain,"
said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm in her opposition
to changing the role of the European Central Bank to ease the
euro-zone debt crisis.
Sources told Reuters the ECB is considering an unprecedented
move to extend the term of loans it offers to banks to two or
even three years to contain the crisis.
The Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent at 8,160.01, after
earlier falling to a fresh two-and-a-half-year low of 8,135.79,
and lost 2.6 percent for the week.
The broader Topix index eked out a 0.1 percent gain
to 706.60, but slipped 1.9 percent for the week.
Volume was in line with recent thin ranges, with 1.5 billion
shares changing hands on the first section. Nearly twice as many
issues declined as advanced.
Weekly data from the Finance Ministry on Friday showed that
foreign investors sold a net 77.2 billion yen ($1 billion) worth
of shares last week, the third straight week of net selling.
European shares fell for a sixth consecutive session in low
volume on Thursday, while U.S. markets were closed for the
Thanksgiving holiday after six sessions of losses.
"I think Europe will follow a similar path to Japan after
the bubble burst, and this looks like the starting line before
it all crumbles," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at
Cosmo Securities in Osaka.
TENSE MEETING
Olympus, the heaviest-traded issue by turnover on the main
board, was up 8.6 percent at 1,107 yen after earlier rising as
much as 25 percent, as former CEO Woodford met board members
responsible for his dismissal a little over a month ago.
The disgraced company's shares are still down about 55
percent since the scandal erupted last month with Woodford's
ousting.
Semiconductor-related shares were among gainers, with Tokyo
Electron Ltd rising 1.7 percent to 3,925 yen after the
Nikkei daily said the biggest Japanese supplier of chip- and
LCD-related equipment is on track for a 46 percent rise in
orders for October-December to around 110 billion yen.
Ulvac Inc added 5 percent to 905 yen, while Elpida
Memory Inc, Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, soared
7.9 percent to 383 yen after SMBC Nikko Securities upgraded it
to "outperform".
Nintendo Co Ltd rose 3.2 percent to 11,200 yen
after the Nikkei newspaper said blockbuster game titles have
boosted sales of its 3DS, with about 340,000 units of the
handheld device sold in the first three weeks of November.
Mazda Motor Corp rose 2.3 percent to 133 yen after
the company announced on Friday that it has developed a way to
improve the fuel economy of passenger cars by as much as 10
percent.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
