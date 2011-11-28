Nikkei likely to gain on euro zone hopes

TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei average looks set to gain on Tuesday after hopes for more drastic steps to deal with the euro zone debt crisis and an robust start to the U.S. holiday shopping season boosted global stocks.

But gains will be capped as investors look for more details from Europe as Germany and France stepped up a drive for coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach EU rules, seeking tighter integration of the currency bloc.

"The rally in global shares and softening in the yen will lift the Nikkei. But after a strong open, the market will probably move sideways, waiting for the eurogroup finance ministers meeting later in the day," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The yen fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Monday, which should help shares of exporters, Nishi said.

The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,300 and 8,450 on Tuesday, marker players said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,390, up from the close in Osaka of 8,310.

On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 8,287.49, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week and marking its first gain in six sessions. The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 715.70.

Ratings firm Fitch cut the rating outlook on the United States to negative from stable, but market players said the impact would be negligible after Standard and Poor's had already gone ahead with a rate cut nearly four months ago.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- KDDI, Tepco

KDDI Corp said on Monday that it would sell up to 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion) of convertible bonds and use the money to buy back its own shares from Tokyo Electric, the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Tokyo Electric (Tepco) is selling its entire stake in KDDI for 186 billion yen, as it sells off assets under a restructuring plan to raise funds to compenstate victims of the Fukushima crisis.

-- Marubeni

Trading house Marubeni will likely raise its stake in Aluminerie Alouette -- North America's biggest aluminum smelter -- to 13.33 percent from the current 6.67 percent, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Olympus

Japan's securities regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC), has launched an on-site investigation of Olympus Corp to uncover the details of the company's loss cover-up scheme, the Nikkei said.

Separately, a major Japanese hospital has threatened to switch to rival suppliers because of the accounting scandal at Olympus, raising concerns that the medical equipment maker's biggest and most profitable business could soon begin to suffer.

-- Nomura Holdings

Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, has cut its exposure to Italian government bonds and other Italian securities to $467 milllion from $2.82 billion in less than two months to reduce its risk in the region's debt crisis. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano ; Editing by Chris Gallagher)